Williams Bay schools might require student face masks

“If circumstances related to the virus worsen, the district is prepared to move back into a remote learning model for all students to ensure the health and well being of staff and families,” the proposal states.

No date has been announced yet for the August board meeting.

Administrators plan to further combat the threat of coronavirus by implementing frequent handwashing or sanitizing opportunities, encouraging social distancing whenever possible, and increasing sanitation protocols for inside buildings and buses.

Middle and high school principal Brent Mansky said the plan was drafted using feedback from parents who were surveyed about how they would like the fall semester to be handled.

The district planned a public listening session for more feedback at 6 p.m. July 29 the elementary school gymnasium.

District administrator Bill White said after the listening sessions, the reopening plan could be revised to reflect community input.

“The administrative team will take the feedback they received from the community and parents, refine the plan and then present a recommendation to the board,” he said.