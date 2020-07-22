Williams Bay schools might require student face masks

WILLIAMS BAY — School administrators are considering a plan to require Williams Bay high school and middle school students to wear face masks on campus this fall.
The school district administration's back-to-school does not require elementary-aged student to wear masks, but encourages it during reading time or other close interactions in the elementary school.
School board members discussed the plan at a July 18 meeting, and board members are expected to take action on the proposal in August.
Williams Bay High School and Middle School would join Lake Geneva's Badger High School in mandating student face masks to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Big Foot High School board members in Walworth have agreed not to require students to wear face masks in most situations on campus.
Like others, Williams Bay is planning to offer parents the option of keeping their children home and getting remote virtual classroom instruction when the fall semester begins during the coronavirus pandemic.
Williams Bay administrators also want the option of switching entirely to remote instruction — or some hybrid arrangement — if the coronavirus pandemic results in a spike of new cases in the community.
“If circumstances related to the virus worsen, the district is prepared to move back into a remote learning model for all students to ensure the health and well being of staff and families,” the proposal states.
No date has been announced yet for the August board meeting.
Administrators plan to further combat the threat of coronavirus by implementing frequent handwashing or sanitizing opportunities, encouraging social distancing whenever possible, and increasing sanitation protocols for inside buildings and buses.
Middle and high school principal Brent Mansky said the plan was drafted using feedback from parents who were surveyed about how they would like the fall semester to be handled.
The district plans a public listening session for more feedback at 6 p.m. July 29 the elementary school gymnasium.
