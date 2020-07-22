Williams Bay schools might require student face masks

WILLIAMS BAY — School administrators are considering a plan to require Williams Bay high school and middle school students to wear face masks on campus this fall.

The school district administration's back-to-school does not require elementary-aged student to wear masks, but encourages it during reading time or other close interactions in the elementary school.

School board members discussed the plan at a July 18 meeting, and board members are expected to take action on the proposal in August.

Williams Bay High School and Middle School would join Lake Geneva's Badger High School in mandating student face masks to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Big Foot High School board members in Walworth have agreed not to require students to wear face masks in most situations on campus.

Like others, Williams Bay is planning to offer parents the option of keeping their children home and getting remote virtual classroom instruction when the fall semester begins during the coronavirus pandemic.