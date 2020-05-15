Williams Bay schools win national music recognition for second year

WILLIAMS BAY – The Williams Bay school district’s music department has been recognized for the second consecutive year with a 2020 Best Communities for Music Education Award.
Katie Campbell, general voice and music teacher for the department, who first applied for the award last year, said receiving the award again this year further affirms the consistent accomplishments of the department.
“It reminds and shows our community that we are striving for excellence and achieving that,” she said.
Referring to the coronavirus pandemic and its disruption of school activities, she said: “Especially with everything going on right now, it’s nice to have a positive drop in the pond.”
Williams Bay was one of 754 school districts in the nation and one of 27 throughout the state to receive the designation from the National Association of Music Merchants.
The California-based association is a trade group for companies that manufacture, sell or distribute musical instruments, with a mission of strengthening the industry and promoting the benefits of making music.
School districts are evaluated for the awards based on their music department’s funding, participation, standards, and other attributes.
Nathan Weirick, director of instrumental music for the Williams Bay department, said receiving the award again this year is a testament to great work being done in the music department.
“To get it again is reassuring we’re doing good things,” he said. “We’ve got great kids who love what we’re doing, and that pretty much tells us we’re doing a good job.”
Weirick said the Williams Bay Music Department offers many opportunities for students to both learn in different programs and to perform publicly in the arts.
While there is no monetary award with the honor, Weirick said the recognition could assist in grant applications and also generate more interest among students to get involved in music.
“It builds greater reputations for us and also for the kids,” he said.
Choral teacher Hope Wittmus said she was excited to hear the department had received the award again this year. Wittmus said it feels good for student and teachers’ work to be recognized.
She said when she, Weirick and Campbell all started at Williams Bay five years ago, the department was much smaller. They have worked hard, she added, to build the program into what it is today.
“It’s really nice to feel recognition you’re doing something really good by people you’re not seeing every day,” she said.
Wittmus said one of the things that makes the Williams Bay department so special is the family–like connections built between teachers and students, and an openness in classrooms to explore and make mistakes.
“It’s hard to describe the family aspects that Williams Bay has, and especially the family that happens in my room,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.