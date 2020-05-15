Williams Bay schools win national music recognition for second year

“To get it again is reassuring we’re doing good things,” he said. “We’ve got great kids who love what we’re doing, and that pretty much tells us we’re doing a good job.”

Weirick said the Williams Bay Music Department offers many opportunities for students to both learn in different programs and to perform publicly in the arts.

While there is no monetary award with the honor, Weirick said the recognition could assist in grant applications and also generate more interest among students to get involved in music.

“It builds greater reputations for us and also for the kids,” he said.

Choral teacher Hope Wittmus said she was excited to hear the department had received the award again this year. Wittmus said it feels good for student and teachers’ work to be recognized.

She said when she, Weirick and Campbell all started at Williams Bay five years ago, the department was much smaller. They have worked hard, she added, to build the program into what it is today.

“It’s really nice to feel recognition you’re doing something really good by people you’re not seeing every day,” she said.