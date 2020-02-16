Williams Bay seeks input on proposed sewer rate increases

WILLIAMS BAY – Sewer rates are going up in Williams Bay, but trustees are encouraging public feedback on how much the increase should be to fund sewer repairs and upgrades.
The water and sewer committee will present two different increases March 11 at the village hall — one that will allow the village to break even on this year’s budget and one that will allow additional funds from this year to offset repairs next year as well as prevent increases in future years.
With the 2020 sewer budget operating with a more than $150,000 deficit, trustees say a rate increase in rate will be necessary to balance out the figure.
The first recommendation would increase base sewer rates from $68.53 per quarter to $85.33, an additional $16.80. This option would fund the deficit and balance the budget.
But committee members believe the adjusted rates would not be enough to finance growing expenses in next year’s budget, such as increased water treatment costs, employee raises and other maintenance.
The water and sewer committee is instead recommending the second proposed increase, which would cover this year’s budget, allot additional funds to be used for expenses through 2021 and reduce the need for an additional sewer rate increase in 2021 or 2022.
The second proposed increase would raise rates $20 per quarter — to $88.53 — generating about $30,000 more than what is needed to balance the budget, adding to reserves for future village expenses.
“Doing it this way, it’s going to go up more now, it’s going to be an increase of just over $20 a quarter, as opposed to the $16.83,” Village Administrator Jim Weiss said. “But it allows you to keep that flat through 2022. Once you get your arms around water, then you can move forward from that perspective.”
The committee meeting where public feedback will be considered is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 11 in the village hall.
Part of the sewer budget deficit is due to a $73,000 budget increase from 2019 to 2020 to fund increased charges from the village’s WalCoMet water treatment facility.
Weiss said increased rainfall in the past two years has caused the ground water table to rise and seep into the village’s sewer system — meaning that more water is sent to the facility and more charges accrued.
Weiss said the relative cleanliness of the water being sent to the facility means storm water is likely being mixed in with the sewer water.
“With all the rains we’ve had over the past couple of years, we are getting more infiltration into our pipes, because the amount of water flowing to WalCoMet has gone up exponentially,” Weiss said.
The village has budgeted $35,000 for 2020 to help find leaks in the water system using smoke testing, and reduce the amount of water seeping into the system — and with it reduce WalCoMet prices.
Trustee George Valch said he hopes residents will understand rates will need to rise to finance the repairs, but corrections to the sewer system will save the village from unnecessary spending later on.
“I don’t like increases,” Valch said. “I don’t like paying more, but I think it is a necessary thing we have to have. We’ve had this issue for years, and WalCoMet keeps going up and up. The other issue is that if we go with just the break-even option, we are going to be back here next year.”
Village residents John and Susan Holmes, who both attended a Feb. 5 village meeting, said they would choose the higher rate so as to not see another increase next year.
“If you can get a good higher rate to use — don’t go through the ceiling with it — but if you go bare bones, you have to plan for more,” John Holmes said.
Another resident Robert Umans, who is running for village board, said he would like to see the lower rate adopted this year, then try to cut costs in the 2021 budget to finance the improvements.