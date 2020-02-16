Williams Bay seeks input on proposed sewer rate increases

“Doing it this way, it’s going to go up more now, it’s going to be an increase of just over $20 a quarter, as opposed to the $16.83,” Village Administrator Jim Weiss said. “But it allows you to keep that flat through 2022. Once you get your arms around water, then you can move forward from that perspective.”

The committee meeting where public feedback will be considered is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 11 in the village hall.

Part of the sewer budget deficit is due to a $73,000 budget increase from 2019 to 2020 to fund increased charges from the village’s WalCoMet water treatment facility.

Weiss said increased rainfall in the past two years has caused the ground water table to rise and seep into the village’s sewer system — meaning that more water is sent to the facility and more charges accrued.

Weiss said the relative cleanliness of the water being sent to the facility means storm water is likely being mixed in with the sewer water.

“With all the rains we’ve had over the past couple of years, we are getting more infiltration into our pipes, because the amount of water flowing to WalCoMet has gone up exponentially,” Weiss said.