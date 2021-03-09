Williams Bay selects new administrator

WILLIAMS BAY — Becky Tobin, the current budget and finance officer for the City of Belvidere, Illinois, has been chosen as the next Williams Bay administrator.

In a March 9 press release from the Williams Bay President Bill Duncan, Tobin was announced as the top pick for the role from a field of 26 applicants.

Tobin’s employment contract will require approval from the village board and will be considered during a March 10 meeting. Contingent on a background check, Tobin will begin work in the position on April 19.

Tobin was one of four finalists for the position who participated in a community “meet-and-greet” held at the Williams Bay Elementary School as well as formal interviews with the village board, managers and department heads.

Duncan said in the release Tobin received high marks from village officials and community members.

“I am excited about Becky joining our team and I hope you join me in welcoming her to our village,” Duncan said in the release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tobin holds a master’s degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Purdue University.