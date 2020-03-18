Williams Bay sewer rate increase could cost $84 a year

WILLIAMS BAY – Sewer rates will increase by 30 percent effective Oct. 1, costing average residents about $84 a year, under a plan to balance the village’s sewer budget.

Both the village’s sewer and water committee and finance committee endorsed a 30 percent sewer rate increase, which was scheduled for final action March 16 by the village board.

During the meeting trustee Jim D’Alessandro said he was concerned what the raise, originally planned to go into effect immediately if approved, would create more financial strain on businesses that may already be suffering from reduced business caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“It may not seem like a lot of money but any little bit we can help, I’d like to see this get delayed,” he said. “It’s just the wrong time to do it.”

Trustee Greg Trush recommended the effective date of the increase be delayed, noting the impact the virus could have but also stressing the village’s necessity for an increase.

“I think we should go ahead and approve the increase but because of this unforeseen disaster, you may want to change the effective date, but you don’t want to ignore the fact that we do need to bump up our sewer rates for us to be solvent,” Trush said.