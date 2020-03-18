Williams Bay sewer rate increase could cost $84 a year

WILLIAMS BAY – Sewer rates will increase by 30 percent effective Oct. 1, costing average residents about $84 a year, under a plan to balance the village’s sewer budget.
Both the village’s sewer and water committee and finance committee endorsed a 30 percent sewer rate increase, which was scheduled for final action March 16 by the village board.
During the meeting trustee Jim D’Alessandro said he was concerned what the raise, originally planned to go into effect immediately if approved, would create more financial strain on businesses that may already be suffering from reduced business caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“It may not seem like a lot of money but any little bit we can help, I’d like to see this get delayed,” he said. “It’s just the wrong time to do it.”
Trustee Greg Trush recommended the effective date of the increase be delayed, noting the impact the virus could have but also stressing the village’s necessity for an increase.
“I think we should go ahead and approve the increase but because of this unforeseen disaster, you may want to change the effective date, but you don’t want to ignore the fact that we do need to bump up our sewer rates for us to be solvent,” Trush said.
Trustee Don Parker then motioned to change the effective date to October 1, which was approved unanimously by the board.
Prior to the meeting, the sewer and water committee had drafted two rate increase options that would cover this year’s $154,294 sewer budget deficit. One was an increase of $16.80 per quarter, which would cover the deficit, and the other was an increase for $21 per quarter, which would cover the deficit and provide additional revenue for future projects.
The higher increase would bring in $30,000 more than what is needed for the 2020 budget, which could be rolled over to next year and fund future repairs, employee pay raises and other costs.
Village Administrator Jim Weiss said the higher rate increase will also eliminate the need for another increase over the next two years.
The village in part needs to raise the rate because of an unexpected $73,000 sewer budget increase to fund water treatment costs from the village’s WalCoMet wastewater treatment provider.
Weiss said increased rainfalls in recent years have caused the water table to rise and to seep into sewer systems. The water is then sent to WalCoMet and treated, unnecessarily costing the village for treatment.
To correct the water infiltration issue, the village has also budgeted $35,000 this year to find leaks in the system with smoke testing, and to line damaged pipes to prevent clean water from entering the system.
Village trustee George Vlach said while there will be costs associated with locating and correcting infiltration issues in the sewer system, the repairs should save the village in the long run.
“That’s our goal, to save that money, but we have to be able to pay our current bills,” Vlach said.
The last sewer rate increase occurred in 2016, according to Weiss.
During committee discussions about the rate increase, resident and village trustee candidate Lowell Wright applauded village staff for considering the long-term needs and costs of maintaining the village’s infrastructure. Wright said it was important that the village plan years ahead when making financial decisions so year-to-year increases are not needed.
“Doing nothing is not an option,” he said. “And if the $84 a year gets us two years of stability, then it’s worth doing.”
The village may also file an application later this year for a water rate increase of two or three percent. Because water rates are controlled by the state Public Service Commission, the rate increase may not take effect for 18 months after the filing date, according to Weiss.
The village was operating with a $635,064 water budget deficit before borrowing $475,000 at three-percent interest, leaving a deficit of $160,054.
The deficit is in part due to an estimated $474,000 paint job for the village’s largest water tower.