Williams Bay student heads to state in American Legion speech competition

WILLIAMS BAY – Williams Bay High School junior Braiya Nolan has won a regional speaking competition sponsored by the American Legion, giving her a chance to compete at the state level.
The American Legion Wisconsin Oratorical Contest tests a student’s ability to speak clearly and knowledgeably about topics relating to the U.S. Constitution with limited preparation and without notes.
The competition required Nolan to give an eight- to 10-minute speech on a topic related to the Constitution, then another speech where contestants are given four amendments to prepare speeches for, but are not told which one will be assigned to them until five minutes before they are scheduled to speak.
A panel of judges then appraises the competitors on eye contact, overall presentation, content and other aspects of the presentation.
Nolan secured first at the District 1 competition Jan. 25 against top students from Walworth County and four other counties that make up the district. She said she was thrilled to have advanced so far in the tournament.
Before the district level, she won first in competitions among high schools in the area and then covering all of Walworth County.
“It’s the fourth level I’ll be competing at,” she said. “I’ve had some practice before this, so hopefully it serves me well.”
Nolan learned about the American Legion contest through American Legion Post 102 member Ron Gradski, who had heard about Nolan becoming one of eight students nationwide to be named student ambassadors for the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
Gradski said he has since attended all of her competitions and has heard positive remarks regarding her speeches.
Gradski and other American Legion Post 102 members are excited to see the Williams Bay High School student represent their region at the state level, and they would love to see her represent the state if she competes at the national level.
“People in our post are really excited,” Gradski said. “For us she’s kind of our flag bearer, if she wins, we can say we sponsored the winner. We’re hoping she advances through the state and to the nationals to represent Wisconsin. Wisconsin has never had anyone win the nationals.”
Nolan is scheduled to compete at the state level Feb. 8 at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, against 11 other students who have won their respective regions.
Nolan has already secured scholarship money through the competition, the final amount of which depends on her final position in the state competition. If she advances through state, she will have the opportunity to secure the first-place national award of $20,000 in scholarships.
“That would be awesome, if I had the opportunity to even just go compete at that level,” Nolan said.
Nolan competed in the American Legion speaking event last year, but narrowly lost at the district level.
Nolan said while she is still considering colleges, she is eyeing Vanderbilt University in Tennessee as well as Northwestern University in suburban Chicago.
“We’ll see what everything comes back like, with prices,” she said.