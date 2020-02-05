Williams Bay student heads to state in American Legion speech competition

Nolan learned about the American Legion contest through American Legion Post 102 member Ron Gradski, who had heard about Nolan becoming one of eight students nationwide to be named student ambassadors for the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

Gradski said he has since attended all of her competitions and has heard positive remarks regarding her speeches.

Gradski and other American Legion Post 102 members are excited to see the Williams Bay High School student represent their region at the state level, and they would love to see her represent the state if she competes at the national level.

“People in our post are really excited,” Gradski said. “For us she’s kind of our flag bearer, if she wins, we can say we sponsored the winner. We’re hoping she advances through the state and to the nationals to represent Wisconsin. Wisconsin has never had anyone win the nationals.”

Nolan is scheduled to compete at the state level Feb. 8 at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, against 11 other students who have won their respective regions.