Williams Bay student wins state championship in public speaking

WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay High School student Braiya Nolan will represent Wisconsin in a national championship public-speaking contest sponsored by the American Legion.

Nolan, a junior, won the state championship Feb. 8 by out-performing 11 other competitors from throughout Wisconsin in the American Legion Wisconsin Oratorical Contest.

The state championship brings with it a $2,000 scholarship and the right to advance to the national competition April 17-19 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The national championship prize is a $20,000 scholarship.

“I was really happy to win state, of course," Nolan said. "But I’m even more excited to go to nationals and really see what it will be like.”

The American Legion competition tests high school students on their ability to speak about civics issues, first with a rehearsed speech about the Constitution and then with another speech about a specific amendment to the Constitution.

Nolan is the first Williams Bay student to win the state championship.