Williams Bay student wins state championship in public speaking

WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay High School student Braiya Nolan will represent Wisconsin in a national championship public-speaking contest sponsored by the American Legion.
Nolan, a junior, won the state championship Feb. 8 by out-performing 11 other competitors from throughout Wisconsin in the American Legion Wisconsin Oratorical Contest.
The state championship brings with it a $2,000 scholarship and the right to advance to the national competition April 17-19 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The national championship prize is a $20,000 scholarship.
“I was really happy to win state, of course,” Nolan said. “But I’m even more excited to go to nationals and really see what it will be like.”
The victory marked the first time in the history of the competition that a Williams Bay student has gone on to represent the state in nationals. Nolan is also the first in recent memory to advance through the state competition as a junior, whereas a majority of state representatives in the competition are seniors.
The American Legion competition tests high school students on their ability to speak about civics issues, first with a rehearsed speech about the Constitution and then with another speech about a specific amendment to the Constitution.
American Legion Post 102 member Rob Grabski, who urged Nolan to enter the competition, said her performance in the state championship, held at Ripon College, was one of her best yet.
“I watched her give her speech four times through the competitions, and she saved her best for last,” Grabski said. “It was the best I had ever seen her do.”
Before the state competition Grabski told Nolan as her parents were wishing her luck: “I’m not going to wish you luck; luck is the residue of preparation, and you’re prepared. You don’t need it.”
Nolan said she maintained the advice as her motto throughout her victorious day.
Braiya Nolan’s mother, Carrie Nolan, said she has been impressed by the performances of all the kids at the competitions, and was glad to see her daughter’s hard work pay off.
“I was really proud of Braiya, she worked really hard,” Carrie said. “She spent a lot of Friday and Saturday nights rehearsing this speech, so to see it come to fruition was really exciting.”
During the first round of the national competition, Nolan will compete against top students from Wyoming, North Dakota, Missouri, Minnesota and New Hampshire.
Nolan qualified for the state competition after placing first at the district level competition Jan. 25, matching up against top students from Walworth County and four other counties.
She said while she does expect increased competition at the national level, she is only concerned about her own preparation.
“I’m not sure what to expect as far as what other people will bring out,” she siad. “But I’m really excited to control what I can control, and do the best I can do.”