Williams Bay student wins state championship in public speaking

“I watched her give her speech four times through the competitions, and she saved her best for last,” Grabski said. “It was the best I had ever seen her do.”

Before the state competition Grabski told Nolan as her parents were wishing her luck: “I’m not going to wish you luck; luck is the residue of preparation, and you’re prepared. You don’t need it.”

Nolan said she maintained the advice as her motto throughout her victorious day.

Braiya Nolan’s mother, Carrie Nolan, said she has been impressed by the performances of all the kids at the competitions, and was glad to see her daughter’s hard work pay off.

“I was really proud of Braiya, she worked really hard,” Carrie said. “She spent a lot of Friday and Saturday nights rehearsing this speech, so to see it come to fruition was really exciting.”

During the first round of the national competition, Nolan will compete against top students from Wyoming, North Dakota, Missouri, Minnesota and New Hampshire.

Nolan qualified for the state competition after placing first at the district level competition Jan. 25, matching up against top students from Walworth County and four other counties.