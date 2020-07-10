Williams Bay students receive local scholarships

WILLIAMS BAY – The Williams Bay Civic League has awarded $500 scholarships to four Williams Bay High School graduates headed to college in the fall.
Each year the league reviews applications from Williams Bay graduates detailing their plans for college, what occupations they want to pursue, and what the scholarship would mean to them.
Out of 16 applicants this year, the scholarships were awarded to Ian Karcher, who plans to study finance at The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater; Xavier Quiles, who plans to study mechanical engineering at The University of Wisconsin-Platteville; Caitlin Thies, who plans to study international business at The University of Wisconsin-Madison; and Andrea Hernandez, who plans to study marketing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
The four will receive $500 each after completing their first semester in college.
Natalie Arteno, chairwoman of the civic league committee, said scholarship applications are submitted without a student’s name, gender or race, so the recipients can be chosen without bias.
Arteno said she is always surprised at how articulate and passionate students can be when writing about the careers they want to pursue.
“It’s just amazing what the students write,” she said. “It’s touching seeing what they want to do.”
While the nonprofit civic league offers $2,000 in scholarships annually to graduating Williams Bay seniors, the number of students receiving the funds can change year to year.
Arteno said last year the committee decided on only two students to receive the award.
Arteno said scholarship funds awarded this year were secured from previous league fundraisers, and that it may be a challenge to raise the same amount for next year.
Like many nonprofit groups, the league has had to delay fundraising events because of the coronavirus pandemic. One of the group’s largest fundraisers, a plastic duck race, has already been postponed.
Arteno said there is still time left in the year to raise funds, and she hopes the league is able to make all of its normal contributions.