Williams Bay students receive local scholarships

WILLIAMS BAY – The Williams Bay Civic League has awarded $500 scholarships to four Williams Bay High School graduates headed to college in the fall.

Each year the league reviews applications from Williams Bay graduates detailing their plans for college, what occupations they want to pursue, and what the scholarship would mean to them.

Out of 16 applicants this year, the scholarships were awarded to Ian Karcher, who plans to study finance at The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater; Xavier Quiles, who plans to study mechanical engineering at The University of Wisconsin-Platteville; Caitlin Thies, who plans to study international business at The University of Wisconsin-Madison; and Andrea Hernandez, who plans to study marketing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The four will receive $500 each after completing their first semester in college.

Natalie Arteno, chairwoman of the civic league committee, said scholarship applications are submitted without a student’s name, gender or race, so the recipients can be chosen without bias.

Arteno said she is always surprised at how articulate and passionate students can be when writing about the careers they want to pursue.