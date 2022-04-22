Williams Bay teacher remembered after unexpected death, celebration of life Saturday, April 23

A Williams Bay School District teacher is being remembered for the love and loyalty he had for his family and students.

Jeffrey Bailey died unexpectedly in his sleep during the early morning hours of April 18. He was 55 years old, according to his obituary.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held for Bailey 1 p.m., April 23 at the Williams Bay High School gymnasium, 500 W. Geneva St. in Williams Bay. A gathering will be held in the school’s commons after the ceremony.

Bailey had worked as a social studies teacher for the Williams Bay School District for about 32 years at both the middle school and high school levels.

Superintendent William White said Bailey was a "dear friend" who cared deeply for his family, students and co-workers.

"He was Williams Bay. That was his life," White said. "One of the most important things to Jeff was family, and every student and staff member of this district was family. He was dedicated and supportive to them. He would do anything for them. That was Jeff."

Besides teaching social studies, Bailey coached boy's basketball, flag football and golf for the school district. He was known as the "voice of the Bulldogs," as he announced Williams Bay High School football games on Friday nights.

Bailey also helped build the sets for the high school and middle school musicals and plays.

"He did a little bit of everything on the teaching side, but Jeff was involved with everything," White said. "Whatever needed to be done, he would do it."

According to his obituary, Bailey was born Nov. 30, 1966 in Rockford, Illinois to James and Helen Bailey. He graduated from Rochelle Township High School in Rochelle, Illinois in 1985. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where he studied history, political science and social studies and graduated with a secondary education degree in May 1990.

He began working for the Williams Bay School District in the fall of 1990 and met his wife Maggie (Finley) while working for the school district. The couple got married Aug. 6, 1994 and have two children, Erin and Matt, his obituary said.

Memorials are asked to be given to the Jeff Bailey Memorial Scholarship in lieu of flowers. Donations can be sent to Williams Bay Schools, 500 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay, WI., 53191.

