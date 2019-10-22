WILLIAMS BAY — This was a celebration that was 100 years in the making.

And Kathy Tanking was not about to miss it.

Tanking, who grew up in Williams Bay in the 1950s and ‘60s, has since relocated to nearby Darien.

But when it came time Oct. 19 for the Williams Bay centennial celebration, Tanking could not stay away. Joining the crowd that gathered at Edgewater Park for an all-day celebration, Tanking reconnected with old friends — and old memories.

“It’s wonderful,” she said. “This is home to me — always will be.”

The centennial celebration planned by village officials and an ad hoc group drew a packed crowd of residents and supporters to an outdoor festival-style celebration along the lakefront.

Under cloudy skies with pleasant fall temperatures, adults and children had fun marking the 100th birthday of the Walworth County village officially incorporated in 1919.

To many participants, the centennial event demonstrated why they enjoy being part of Williams Bay.

Mary Sorensen, who moved here with her family in the late ‘60s, pointed out that a wide range of groups and organizations chose to participate in the centennial in one way or another.

“I love that people are coming out to celebrate and be together,” Sorensen said. “It’s a really neat celebration.”

Among the groups represented at Edgewater Park were the Water Safety Patrol, Barrett Memorial Library, the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, the Williams Bay Parent Teacher Organization and Williams Bay Fire & Rescue.

Calvary Community Church provided fun and games for children, while other participating organizations were there to share historical stories, serve up food and beverages, and offer local community mementos or keepsakes.

Jacob White, a Williams Bay High School teacher, sold handmade wooden plaques commemorating the village centennial. White and his woodworking students made the plaques from recycled boat piers on Geneva Lake.

The plaques sold for $40 each to support the school technical’s education program. By late morning, White had sold about 50, with only about 10 remaining.

Knowing that the wood was recycled from Williams Bay boat piers gave the item extra appeal, White said.

“You can just tell,” he added, “that people around here take a lot of pride in their community.”

Even those who do not live in Williams Bay enjoyed joining their neighbors in the celebration.

Kari Doerksen, a member of Calvary Community Church, said although she lives in Delavan, she likes visiting Williams Bay for church or a day by the lake.

Doerksen said the outpouring of civic pride at the centennial event was impressive.

“It’s a neat way to bring people together,” she said. “People are connecting.”

Other attractions during the all-day event included a children’s bicycle promenade, a kiddie train ride, $1 boat rides on the lakefront, a car show, musical performances and a ceremony recognizing past and present village leaders.

Jessica Venegas, president of the Williams Bay Lioness Club, joined other club members in offering up cake, cookies and other sweet treats to the Edgewater Park crowd.

Venegas said she was happy that so many people joined the celebration on a Saturday morning to mark the village’s 100th birthday.

“It’s one of those small-town village things,” she said. “It means they have pride and love for their community.”

