Williams Bay to fund both AR-15s and ice-rescue wetsuits

During the meeting, Timm suggested funds designated for the wetsuits be reallocated toward purchasing the new rifles because of the current high trade-in value for firearms. Timm said if both of the expenses could not be afforded in this year’s budget that the wetsuits could be purchased next year.

The chief said trade-in value of each one of the department’s rifles would have been around $600 last year but this year the value has nearly doubled, making the rifles worth closer to $1,200.

Many gun shops throughout the country have reported an uptick in firearm and ammunition sales following the pandemic and federal administration change, driving the prices of such products higher.

During the protective services meeting, Timm also said if a new gun law were to pass, restricting public ownership of AR-15 rifles or firearms like it, the value of the rifles would drop to nearly nothing.

“The rifles still shoot but if a law passes where there are no more sales to civilians, that product in our squad becomes moot,” he said at the meeting.

Including the $1,200 in trade-in value from the departments old rifles, which are about five years old, each one of the new AR-15 rifles will cost about $1,000.

