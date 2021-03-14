Williams Bay to fund both AR-15s and ice-rescue wetsuits

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay Police Department will be able to finance new AR-15 patrol rifles and ice-rescue wetsuits this year, allowing the department to trade in existing rifles while resale values are high and giving time for the department to train with the wetsuits before next winter.
Initially it was unclear if this year’s budget could support both of the purchases, but the village board voted during a March 10 meeting to pull about $3,000 from village contingency funds to finance both purchases.
During the meeting trustee Don Parker said the request to use contingency funds for purchases which were not anticipated when drafting the budget is commonplace in the village.
“This is a more normal request that we get every year,” he said. “These are the type of things that come up that you didn’t think of last fall.”
This year the village has allotted $31,269 in contingency funds for unexpected expenses.
While $3,000 for the purchase of three ice-rescue suits were accounted for in this year’s budget, about $3,000 for the purchase of three new semi-automatic patrol rifles were not.
Consideration of the new rifles was first brought before the protective services committee during a Feb. 22 meeting, where police chief Justin Timm suggested now may be an opportune time to trade in the department’s existing three rifles, which are still functional.
During the meeting, Timm suggested funds designated for the wetsuits be reallocated toward purchasing the new rifles because of the current high trade-in value for firearms. Timm said if both of the expenses could not be afforded in this year’s budget that the wetsuits could be purchased next year.
The chief said trade-in value of each one of the department’s rifles would have been around $600 last year but this year the value has nearly doubled, making the rifles worth closer to $1,200.
Many gun shops throughout the country have reported an uptick in firearm and ammunition sales following the pandemic and federal administration change, driving the prices of such products higher.
During the protective services meeting, Timm also said if a new gun law were to pass, restricting public ownership of AR-15 rifles or firearms like it, the value of the rifles would drop to nearly nothing.
“The rifles still shoot but if a law passes where there are no more sales to civilians, that product in our squad becomes moot,” he said at the meeting.
Including the $1,200 in trade-in value from the departments old rifles, which are about five years old, each one of the new AR-15 rifles will cost about $1,000.