Williams Bay to have outside agency monitor short-term rentals; sets date for Carlson Memorial Park dedication

In Williams Bay, a formal park dedication is scheduled for Robert J. Carlson Memorial Park.

The village has also approved having Municipal Code Enforcement monitor short-term rental properties for violations and approved allowing residents to pay taxes online with a credit card.

Credit card payments

The old easy payment mantra of “charge it” has taken on a new dimension in Williams Bay, with the village board’s June 20 approval of taking online tax collections via major credit and debit cards, as well as electronic e-check payments.

On a split 6-1 vote, with trustee Robert Umans dissenting, Williams Bay trustees approved entering into a 2-year contract with Texas limited liability company Gila, LLC, doing business as Municipal Services Bureau, to provide online credit card, debit card and e-check tax collection services for the village.

Fees will be assessed to users making online credit card, debit card and e-check transactions: 2.35% per item fee charged on all settled transactions for VISA and MasterCard credit and debit transactions and American Express and Discover credit card transactions; $0.50 per item fee charged on all settled accounts for e-check transactions; and $15 fees on credit card chargebacks and insufficient fund returns on e-checks.

At the end of the initial term, the contract calls for automatic renewal for additional 2-year terms until terminated by either party in accordance with contact provisions for termination.

According to Village Administrator Becky Tobin, in-person tax payments at Williams Bay Village Hall, 250 Williams St., will be taken by cash, check or escrow accounts managed by mortgage providers.

Short-term rental monitoring

Trustees approved adding short-term rental monitoring services to its contract with Delavan-based Municipal Code Enforcement, LLC, a contracted agency that enforces and administers municipal codes for a variety of municipalities.

The village’s amended contract with Municipal Code Enforcement calls for an increase in the not-to-exceed cap in weekly hours from nine to 15 at the rate of $48 per hour.

The amended scope of services includes municipal code enforcement and administration in the areas of blighted properties/property maintenance, unsightly debris, landlord licensing, vacant building program, weeds/grass/trees, tree permits, junk vehicles/abandoned boats/recreational vehicles, short-term rental occupancy permits, restaurant grease trap compliance, condemned buildings, citations and court, other issues/complaints/nuisances, and general complaints from the public concerning unsightly debris, landlord/tenant issues, neighbor disputes, safety hazards and blighted neighborhoods.

As part of the amended contract with Municipal Code Enforcement, which goes into effect July 1, 2022, the contract term was extended by a year from a Dec. 31, 2022 expiration to Dec. 31, 2023, with provisions for a 1-year automatic renewal of the contract if a subsequent contract is not signed within 60 days of expiration.

“It’s kind of time-consuming,” Tobin said of short-term rental monitoring. “We really don’t have the time or the staff to do that.

Park dedication planned

Village board president Bill Duncan announced that a formal park dedication ceremony will be held at lakeside Robert J. Carlson Memorial Park along Geneva Street on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m., noting the date was chosen to capitalize on the crowds expected to attend the Williams Bay Lion’s Club’s annual 3-day Corn and Brat Fest fundraiser at nearby Edgewater Park.

Williams Bay village administrator and treasurer for 33 years before retiring in 2016, Carlson passed away at age 61 on Aug. 29, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn.

Other news

In other developments at their June 20 meeting, Williams Bay Village Board trustees:

Approved an extraterritorial condominium plat and certified survey maps sought by John Berget, owner of Burlington-based North by Northwest Storage, LLC, for a proposed 9.63-acre, 37-unit storage condominium development at 4954 State Hwy. 50 in the Town of Delavan.

Passed Resolution R-17-22, approving the village’s submission of its Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources-mandated Compliance Maintenance Annual Report (CMAR) for its wastewater treatment/wastewater collection system. Under Wisconsin Administrative Code NR 208, annual submission of the CMAR is required as part of the village’s DNR-issued Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (WPDES) permit. The Village of Williams Bay, with 29.5 miles of sanitary sewer, achieved an “A” grade and 4.0 grade point average on its CMAR for 2021.

Approved Duncan’s appointment of certified master gardener Pat Grove to the village’s Enhancement Committee.

Approved the Williams Bay Fire Department’s July 14-17 use of Edgewater Park for its 56th annual Chicken Roast fundraiser, slated for Saturday, July 16 from noon to 7 p.m. In related action, trustees approved the issuance of a temporary Class B retailers license application to the department for July 16 beer sales.

Approved the Williams Bay Lions Club’s request for the Aug. 12-14 use of Edgewater Park for its 51st annual Corn and Brat Fest fundraiser, a 3-day event.

Approved the issuance of alcohol license renewals to George Williams University, Harpoon Willy’s/Cafè Calamari, Green Grocer, Lucke’s Cantina, Privato, Pier 290, Bay Cooks, Bayside 66 (now Citgo), Bell’s Store, Williams Bay Mobil Mart and Daddy Maxwell’s.

Approved on a split 6-1 vote, with trustee Adam Jaramillo dissenting, the issuance of tobacco products license renewals to Bayside 66, Bell’s Store, and Williams Bay Mobil Mart.

Williams Bay has approved having Municipal Code Enforcement monitor short-term rental properties for violations.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.