Williams Bay trying to find a way to let schools have their sign

WILLIAMS BAY – An ordinance change being recommended by a Williams Bay village committee would clear the way for the Williams Bay School District to erect a long-awaited electronic sign.
The school district’s current sign, hanging outside the high school, dates back more than 20 years and requires messages and announcements to be arranged by hand with pre-printed letters.
School district administrator Wayne Anderson has walked from the school to the sign for years to rearrange the letters manually.
The district wants to install an electronic sign that would allow messages to be uploaded from a computer inside the school. But the village plan commission has shot down the request on three different instances due to an ordinance conflict.
The village ordinance currently states that illuminated signs are only permitted for businesses located in the village and that they can only be illuminated during hours of operation. Disagreements among commissioners on whether the ordinance included public schools caused confusion and roadblocks.
The ordinance serves as a protection from light pollution, but has unintentionally prevented the school from acquiring an updated sign similar to one owned by Faith Christian High School, which is located less than a mile away but just outside of village limits.
Village trustee Jim Killian presented a recommendation Jan. 15 designed to clarify the situation and allow the Williams Bay School District to have its electronic sign.
“The meat and potatoes of the changes we are proposing here is to include a new section of the signage ordinance that specifically extracts out of the vagueness of business signs, and calls out the signs permitted at the schools specifically,” Killian said.
The change will require action by the plan commission and then the full Village Board.
The new proposed ordinance states that a variable message sign on public school grounds can only display static messages, must use subtle, non-flashing transitions and must be turned off between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The recommendation also states that electric signs must also be equipped with photosensitive equipment that automatically adjusts brightness depending on outside conditions.
The village’s process for approving electronic signs is included in the recommendation.
“Previously the plan commission had unilateral ability for approval, but the language has been changed now, that the plan commissions recommends to the village board,” Killian said.
The recommendation will be considered by the plan commission Feb. 25 before it is sent to the Village Board.
Anderson attended the meeting to hear the recommendation, which the Williams Bay School Board helped provide language for, and thanked the committee for its efforts.
“The big difference is going to be that, rather than me walking out there and changing the sign, we’ll be able to change it with just a couple of key strokes,” Anderson said.
If the recommendation makes its way to the Village Board and is approved, Anderson said he expects the display to have orange letters and black background to match school colors.
The sign is expected to cost about $35,000, which the school has already budgeted for.
School Board Vice President David Ripple also thanked village board members for their efforts in pushing toward allowing the sign the school has sought since 2016.
“I think the whole board appreciates the effort,” Ripple said. “And I know the whole school will as well.”