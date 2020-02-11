Williams Bay trying to find a way to let schools have their sign

Village trustee Jim Killian presented a recommendation Jan. 15 designed to clarify the situation and allow the Williams Bay School District to have its electronic sign.

“The meat and potatoes of the changes we are proposing here is to include a new section of the signage ordinance that specifically extracts out of the vagueness of business signs, and calls out the signs permitted at the schools specifically,” Killian said.

The change will require action by the plan commission and then the full Village Board.

The new proposed ordinance states that a variable message sign on public school grounds can only display static messages, must use subtle, non-flashing transitions and must be turned off between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The recommendation also states that electric signs must also be equipped with photosensitive equipment that automatically adjusts brightness depending on outside conditions.

The village’s process for approving electronic signs is included in the recommendation.

“Previously the plan commission had unilateral ability for approval, but the language has been changed now, that the plan commissions recommends to the village board,” Killian said.