Williams Bay Village Board approves water rate increase

New water rates in the Village of Williams Bay went into effect Thursday, March 24, following the village board’s 6-1 Monday, March 21, approval of a maximum Public Service Commission of Wisconsin-approved 15% increase in water rates, the first change since 1988.

Formed in 1907, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) is an independent regulatory agency responsible for the regulation of Wisconsin public utilities, including those that are municipally owned.

The Williams Bay Municipal Water Utility filed an application with the PSC on Aug. 27, 2021 to increase water rates, saying the increase was necessary due to a 259.49% increase in gross plant investment and a 199.25% increase in operating expenses since the village’s last water rate case with the PSC was completed back in the late 1980s.

Waters and Sewer Committee chairman Robert Umans said that, given current water usage rates, the village’s water utility would see an estimated $119,476 annual increase in revenue with the new rates, saying a one-resident water utility customer using 70 gallons of water per day would see a $3.54 increase per month.

Umans said the village had missed out on opportunities to implement periodic smaller incremental rate increases over the past 35 years.

“There’s a flaw in the thinking to say we’ve saved people money, we didn’t raise the rates,” Umans said. “But in essence, if we’d started fixing the infrastructure here 15 years ago, we could’ve done it at half the cost probably. Williams Bay is not unique in this. There are lots of municipalities that are all in the same boat. You’re better off being proactive, keeping up with the infrastructure, or otherwise you work your way into a corner, you’re in a bind, because nothing lasts forever.”

Trustee Jim D’Allesandro questioned the need for a rate increase, given that the water utility was operating financially at around a break-even point according to Umans.

“They (PSC) are saying we can raise up to 15%, but it doesn’t necessarily mean we need to raise 15%,” D’ Allesandro said.

“It means we don’t have to but we need it,” said Village Administrator Becky Tobin.

While Umans noted that D’Allesandro was correct in his understanding, he felt the proposed 15% water rate increase was justified.

“You are correct,” Umans said. “What they tell us is they recommend that rate. We cannot go higher than that, but we can go lower, so you are 100% correct. Like I said before, if we go with the highest level that they recommend ... we would actually get $120,000 of projected additional revenue per year ... We need it. That’s what the problem is. We need that, and plus a lot more, so I would strongly encourage everybody to really vote for this ... We have a lot of catching up to do and an expensive list of things to repair ... These rates date back to 1988. I have no clue why anybody would even think about going lower than what they (PSC) are recommending.” “

At the Water and Sewer Committee meeting held immediately prior to the village board meeting, Umans outlined an estimated $12,820,000 in two phases of water utility projects proposed between 2022-2031, including the replacement of 22 miles of the village’s 34 miles of water lines, 14 miles dating to 1930 and eight miles dating to 1950.

Other proposed projects include corrosion control, water plant expansion, chlorination improvements, replacement of the Well 2 pump, reactor cleaning and water tower replacements.

“I think it’s great,” Umans said of the plan from Baxter & Woodman Consulting Engineers, noting a 20% cost increase had been built into the plan to account for future cost increases. “We have a plan. We get this out of the way and we’re all set for the future ... I want things to be in the open, no surprises.”

D’Alessandro cast the lone dissenting vote, feeling Umans had failed to make a satisfactory case for the rate increase.

“I thought it needed to be more well thought out and a better reasoning why we needed 15%—and he (Umans) wasn’t able to give it,” D’Allesandro said of his vote.

A detailed listing of the new water utility rates are on file in the village clerk’s office.

Other news

In other developments Monday, March 21, the Williams Bay Village Board:

- Approved village president Bob Duncan’s appointment of Christine Wen to the Conservation Commission as a non-resident member. Wen is Area Extension Director for the UW-Extension, serving Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties.

- Approved a $10,600 contract with Lake Geneva-based general contractor R.J. Amann Builders, LLC for renovations to the village’s beach house for pass area improvements.

- Approved, on a 6-1 vote, the purchase of a $3,559 sign and $695 bronze plaque from Elkhorn-based Brushfire Signs for Robert J. Carlson Memorial Park. Williams Bay village administrator and treasurer for 33 years before retiring in 2016, Carlson passed away at age 61 on Aug. 29, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. Trustee Rob Umans cast the dissenting vote, feeling the 12x14-inch plaque would be sufficient in paying tribute to Carlson.

- Approved an unchanged memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Village of Williams Bay, the Williams Bay Police Department and the Williams Bay School District for full-time school resources officer(SRO) services, costs split between the school district and the village on a 75%-25% basis respectively. The renewal contract will be in effect July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023. Officer Ben Borgen currently serves as SRO.

- Approved a request to block off select parking spaces at Lions Park for a dog parade, costume contest and band concert held in conjunction with the 15th annual Day in the Bay festival, slated for Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Town of Linn regarding 2022 beach tags, wherein the village would allow the town to acquire up to two beach tags per town household at the non-resident rate to permit access to the village beach on Geneva Lake, with the village billing the town directly for tag purchases and receipt of town payment for beach tags required on or before Oct. 10, 2022.

- Approved a renewal temporary use permit application from Mike Condron and John Dwyer, doing business as Dip in the Bay, for the operation of a food concession, souvenir, and sundries vending cart at Williams Bay Beach during the 2022 season. The cart will also be operated in the parking lot at Dip in the Bay, 105 Walworth Ave., for various events.

- Held first readings on proposed additions to the village’s code of ordinances, which would create sections governing utility setbacks and fund balance policy.

- Tabled action on a proposed resolution establishing wages for part-time police officers.

- Received and filed a report that public accounting and consulting firm Baker Tilly US, LLP had issued a clean audit of the village’s 2021 financial statements with an unmodified opinion.

Fire/EMS report

At the joint meeting of the village’s Finance and Personnel and Protective Services committees held earlier in the evening, Trustee George Vlach provided a brief update on fire/EMS meetings held with surrounding communities.

“We had a meeting last week,” Vlach said. “Fontana was there, Town of Delavan, Town of Walworth and Village of Walworth. We talked about the state of EMS and fire service throughout the area. Long story short, Fontana and us still want to pursue an EMS agreement for now, because we’re detrimental. We need that service. But what the four communities talked about was a possible future of the four of us going together and trying to create some kind of a district ... There was no commitments, no nothing. The only thing to come out of it was the four of us said that we’d like to have another meeting and sit down and see what we could do. We’re gonna have further meetings on that and see where it goes—fire and EMS.”