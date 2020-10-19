 Skip to main content
Williams Bay village board fires village administrator Jim Weiss
Williams Bay village board fires village administrator Jim Weiss

WILLIAMS BAY — Village administrator Jim Weiss was terminated from his position today after recently being placed on an administrative leave for undisclosed reasons.

Members of the Williams Bay Village Board voted unanimously today to terminate Weiss' contract as the village's top non-elected public official. His salary was more than $70,000 a year.

No reasons for the firing were announced publicly, and village board members met behind closed doors before voting to dismiss Weiss.

Weiss could not be reached for comment.

Village President Bill Duncan said earlier today that Weiss had previously been placed on a paid administrative leave and that the village was reviewing unspecified personnel matters. Duncan would not elaborate.

Village records show that the village board met in a closed-door session Oct. 14 to consider Weiss' position. The agenda cited an open meetings law exception for discussion of "dismissal, demotion, licensing or discipline, of any public employee or person licensed by a board or commission or the investigation of charges against such a person.”

Weiss lives in the town of Linn and serves as the town's chairman, an elected position to which he was re-elected last year. His employment with Williams Bay was separate from his elected position in the town of Linn.

