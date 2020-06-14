Williams Bay village hall renovation could approach $50,000

The first set of doors will always be unlocked to allow the public access to the vestibule to view the bulletin board, to drop off materials. The second set will only be unlocked during regular business hours.

The village board approved the improvements on March 16 with unanimous support. However, the office renovations were opposed by Trustee Jen McMannamy.

During the meeting, McMannamy questioned whether village offices could be moved to a new fire station. Building a new fire station has been discussed, but not approved.

Village President Bill Duncan said the station still needs to be incorporated into the village’s comprehensive plan if it were to be built at all.

Weiss said the office’s open floor plan and hardwood floors created a distracting and noisy environment.

“Everything bounces,” he said. “There is not any independent workspace for anybody. It all seems to be a communal area of trying to get things done where there is a lot of disturbances and interference with each other.”

The renovated office will have carpeted floors to better absorb noise and cubicles.