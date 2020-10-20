 Skip to main content
Williams Bay village president: 'A change in leadership was needed'
Williams Bay village president: 'A change in leadership was needed'

Jim Weiss

Weiss

WILLIAMS BAY — The firing of village administrator Jim Weiss will help Williams Bay deal with challenges and pursue goals, the village president said today.

Village President Bill Duncan's comments come one day after the village board voted unanimously to terminate Weiss' employment as Williams Bay's top non-elected government official.

Weiss had been on the job more than four years in a taxpayer-funded position that paid him $83,025 a year.

Village board members have offered no specific explanation for Weiss' firing, which followed an earlier decision to place him on a paid administrative leave, also for undisclosed reasons.

Duncan today would only say the village board was seeking new leadership and that board members wish Weiss well.

"The board felt a change in leadership was needed to better accomplish the challenges the village faces as well as goals the board wishes to achieve," Duncan said in a written statement.

Contacted at his home today in the town of Linn, Weiss declined to comment.

Weiss had been employed by the village of Williams Bay since March 2016. His termination became effective today.

Village board members met behind closed doors Monday night before voting to fire Weiss. In addition to Duncan, the board members included Jen McMannamy, Don Parker, Jim D’Alessandro, Robert Umans, Lowell Wright and George Vlach.

Other board members could not be reached for comment.

Village records show that the board met in a closed-door session Oct. 14 to consider Weiss’ position. The agenda cited an open meetings law exception for discussion of “dismissal, demotion, licensing or discipline, of any public employee or person licensed by a board or commission or the investigation of charges against such a person.”

Duncan said Weiss had been placed on a paid administrative leave and that the village was reviewing unspecified personnel matters.

Weiss lives in the town of Linn and serves as the town’s chairman, an elected position to which he was re-elected last year. His employment with Williams Bay was separate from his elected position in the town of Linn.

