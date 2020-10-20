Williams Bay village president: 'A change in leadership was needed'

WILLIAMS BAY — The firing of village administrator Jim Weiss will help Williams Bay deal with challenges and pursue goals, the village president said today.

Village President Bill Duncan's comments come one day after the village board voted unanimously to terminate Weiss' employment as Williams Bay's top non-elected government official.

Weiss had been on the job more than four years in a taxpayer-funded position that paid him $83,025 a year.

Village board members have offered no specific explanation for Weiss' firing, which followed an earlier decision to place him on a paid administrative leave, also for undisclosed reasons.

Duncan today would only say the village board was seeking new leadership and that board members wish Weiss well.

"The board felt a change in leadership was needed to better accomplish the challenges the village faces as well as goals the board wishes to achieve," Duncan said in a written statement.

Contacted at his home today in the town of Linn, Weiss declined to comment.

Weiss had been employed by the village of Williams Bay since March 2016. His termination became effective today.