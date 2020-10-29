Williams Bay village president: 'A change in leadership was needed'

WILLIAMS BAY — The firing of village administrator Jim Weiss will help Williams Bay deal with challenges and pursue goals, the village president said.
Village President Bill Duncan’s comments Oct 20 come one day after the village board voted unanimously to terminate Weiss’ employment as Williams Bay’s top non-elected government official.
Weiss had been on the job more than four years in a taxpayer-funded position that paid him $83,025 a year.
Village board members have offered no specific explanation for Weiss’ firing, which followed an earlier decision to place him on a paid administrative leave, also for undisclosed reasons.
Duncan would only say the village board was seeking new leadership and that board members wish Weiss well.
“The board felt a change in leadership was needed to better accomplish the challenges the village faces as well as goals the board wishes to achieve,” Duncan said in a written statement.
Contacted at his home in the town of Linn, Weiss declined to comment.
Weiss had been employed by the village of Williams Bay since March 2016. His termination became effective Oct. 20.
Village board members met behind closed doors Oct. 19 before voting to fire Weiss. In addition to Duncan, the board members included Jen McMannamy, Don Parker, Jim D’Alessandro, Robert Umans, Lowell Wright and George Vlach.
Village leaders have not released any additional detailed information regarding the reasons for terminating Weiss.
Trustees Lowell Wright and Robert Umans declined to comment, referring questions to Duncan.
“He should be the source of any comments regarding board actions,” Wright wrote in an email.
McMannamy, D’Alessandro, Vlach and Parker could not be reached for comment.
Weiss lives in the town of Linn and serves as the town’s chairman, an elected position to which he was re-elected last year. His employment with Williams Bay was separate from his elected position in the town of Linn.
Records show that the Williams Bay board met in an earlier closed session Oct. 14 to consider Weiss’ position. The agenda cited an open meetings law exception for discussion of “dismissal, demotion, licensing or discipline, of any public employee or person licensed by a board or commission or the investigation of charges against such a person.”
Duncan said Weiss had been placed on a paid administrative leave and that the village was reviewing unspecified personnel matters.
Details of the reasons for any administrative leave have not been released.
