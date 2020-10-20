Williams Bay water tower price tag doubles original estimate

“As more weight is added from the additional topcoats and it begins to bear down on the areas where the coating adhesion is poor, it may cause premature coating failure on the exterior,” the report stated.

During an Oct. 5 village board meeting, trustee Robert Umans outlined two options on how the village could approach the water tower repair. He said the village can either paint over the faulty base coat and risk potentially needing additional repairs in as little as five years time, or the village can pay the additional expenses to ensure the tower is painted properly and last for decades to come.

James Orr Coating and Inspection LLC quoted the village $219,000 to sandblast the exterior of the tower and apply a full erathane coating to the tower. The village was also quoted $20,800 for James Orr to ensure LC United Painting Inc. properly paints the tower and an additional $6,000 for inspections relating to the blast cleaning.

Umans noted that the village’s water and sewer committee, of which he is the chair, had decided it would be best to pay for additional expense now rather than paint over the faulty base coat.