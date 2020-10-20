Williams Bay water tower price tag doubles original estimate

WILLIAMS BAY — Repairs on Williams Bay’s Theatre Road water tower are expected to cost upwards of $500,000 after additional inspections revealed more issues with the tower’s original paint job.
While the original water tower paint job was expected to last for 35 years, village engineer Doug Snyder said the interior walls of the tower were not prepared properly before painting, causing the paint to chip off the walls after just 15 years.
After a routine water tower inspection earlier this year discovered that gallons of paint chips were falling off the interior walls of the water tower into the water, the village approved a $257,000 contract with Minnesota based, LC United Painting Inc. to have the interior and exterior of the tower repainted.
But as contractors began working on repainting the tower — draining and power washing the interior of the tower — inspectors from Madison based James Orr Coating Inspection LLC found there were many sections of the existing exterior paint which would not properly hold a fresh layer of paint.
Using adhesive tests to determine whether a new layer of paint would properly hold to the existing layer of paint, inspectors found that four out of nine tests conducted on random areas of the tower would not hold a new layer of paint.
In an inspection report from James Orr, inspectors stated while some areas of the tower passed the adhesive test, it is nearly impossible to determine which areas would successfully hold new paint and which wouldn’t, requiring the entire exterior to be sandblasted down to its metal base.
“As more weight is added from the additional topcoats and it begins to bear down on the areas where the coating adhesion is poor, it may cause premature coating failure on the exterior,” the report stated.
During an Oct. 5 village board meeting, trustee Robert Umans outlined two options on how the village could approach the water tower repair. He said the village can either paint over the faulty base coat and risk potentially needing additional repairs in as little as five years time, or the village can pay the additional expenses to ensure the tower is painted properly and last for decades to come.
James Orr Coating and Inspection LLC quoted the village $219,000 to sandblast the exterior of the tower and apply a full erathane coating to the tower. The village was also quoted $20,800 for James Orr to ensure LC United Painting Inc. properly paints the tower and an additional $6,000 for inspections relating to the blast cleaning.
Umans noted that the village’s water and sewer committee, of which he is the chair, had decided it would be best to pay for additional expense now rather than paint over the faulty base coat.
“We felt it was right to do it right the first time, or the second time I guess, to go down to the bare metal, spend the extra $219,000 and hopefully not worry about this for the next thirty years,” Umans said.
Following the committee’s recommendation, the village board approved the additional expenses, which are estimated to total $515,800.
The additional expenses followed comments from Snyder in January, where he said he expected actual repairs for the water tower to be between $400,000 and $450,000 when quoted $240,000 by an inspector. Though the faulty exterior coat was not known at the time, Snyder said he had seen similar projects cost over $400,000.
While expenses relating to the water tower repainting will likely need to be financed with additional revenue coming from a recent water rate increase in the village, administrator Jim Weiss said the village will need to borrow to fund contract expenses as they come in.
Weiss said during the meeting he will be consulting multiple banks to find the best rate for a loan which the board mandated shall not exceed $520,000.
During the meeting trustee Lowell Wright questioned how the village could ensure the new paint job is completed correctly, unlike the original paintjob completed by a different contractor which began to flake after just five years.
Snyder said the $20,800 contract with James Orr is for inspectors to monitor LC United Painting while painting the tower to ensure all the proper steps are taken for the tower to be properly painted.
“That’s why you’re paying for a coating inspector who’s watching that painter,” he said. “I assure you, that painting job will be done right if he’s watching.”
