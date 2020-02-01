Williams Bay water tower repairs could drive up rates for homeowners

WILLIAMS BAY — Expenses for water tower repairs and other sewer and water improvements could lead to higher rates for local residents and business owners.
The largest anticipated repair is for a water tower built less than 15 years ago that, officials say, was improperly painted and now has paint chips falling into the water.
Although no rate increase estimates have been released yet, officials said homeowners could expect to pay about $50 a year more for every $100,000 in needed repairs.
The village’s water and sewer committee presented suggested repairs Jan. 15 that, if approved, would result in a water budget increase of $635,054 and sewer increase of $90,418.
The proposed budget increases for 2020 would not cover all future repairs and improvements being contemplated.
Committee Chairman Greg Trush said the tentatively approved repairs would eventually save the village costs in leak prevention, and would cut down on water or sewer usage for which customers are not paying.
Budget increases in the 2020 spending plan, Trush said, are necessary to fund the projects.
“Property taxes are high enough in our village; nobody ever wants to see unnecessary increases in rate,” he said. “However, we all know that with personal and business finances, you can’t run an operation in the red, and right now, both the water and the sewer is being operated in the red.”
The village board will have to approve rate increases, and officials said a public forum will also be held.
The largest increase in projected water expenses comes from an estimated $474,000 repair of the village’s largest water tower, located on Theatre Road.
Though the tower was painted just after its construction in 2006 and was expected to last about 35 years, village engineer Doug Snyder said the interior of the tower was not prepared properly before painting, causing paint to chip and fall into the interior water.
Snyder added that while there was a one-year warranty with the contractor who applied the paint, it had long expired before the village realized the paint was not applied correctly.
“They pulled 15 gallons of paint chips from the bottom of your tank,” Snyder said during the meeting. “[The paint] just never adhered when it was first put on.”
Snyder said while an inspector estimated that repairs to be $240,000, similar projects elsewhere have ended up costing $400,000 or $450,000.
“I believe the estimate is just too low,” he added.
Committee members said Williams Bay’s three other water towers will need repairs, too, and the village could consider taking one tower each year after the Theatre Road tower is repainted.
Cost estimates on the other water towers were put at $165,000 each.
Snyder said it may make sense for the village to tear down one of its smaller water towers rather than repair it.
The committee on Jan. 24 agreed to recommend a seven-year loan of $475,000 to assist in funding the Theatre Road water tower repairs. The village would begin making annual $75,000 payments on the loan in 2021 at 3-percent interest.
Village Administrator Jim Weiss said it would take about 18 months to seek approval for any water rate increase from the state Public Service Commission. Sewer rates, which are not regulated by the state, could be increased sooner.
For every $100,000 increase in expenses, with about 2,000 residential customers in the village, the result would be a rate increase of about $12.50 per quarter, or $50 a year.
The committee also recommended water spending increases of $87,780 to fund a number of projects, including $20,500 directed toward inflow and infiltration engineer assistance, which will help the village determine areas where water is leaking or where water is being tapped without the village’s knowledge.
“We’re hoping that’s going to save money in the long run, as well as identify the scammers connecting to our water facilities,” Trush said. “But there are some initial expenses when you start something like this.”
Similarly, engineering assistance at a cost of $20,500 may be added to the sewer budget, too, to assist in detection of any unregulated water runoff residents may feed into the sewer, and also to ensure clean water is not unnecessarily sent to the water treatment facility.
Another $15,000 may be spent in smoke testing, a process of filling sewers with smoke so unregulated sewer connections can be seen.
Weiss said while there is no guarantee, detecting sewer usage outside of what the village has regulated could help reduce sewer expenses, which were raised $73,000 for 2020.
“Hopefully through that inflow and infiltration engineering assistance, we may be able to lower that number — we don’t know,” he said.
When asked by Trush whether a 2- or 3-percent water rate increase would fund the suggested repairs, village treasurer Lori Peternell shook her head no.
Peternell said the last time rates were increased in Williams Bay was 1984 for water rates and 2016 for sewer rates.