Williams Bay water tower repairs could drive up rates for homeowners

WILLIAMS BAY — Expenses for water tower repairs and other sewer and water improvements could lead to higher rates for local residents and business owners.

The largest anticipated repair is for a water tower built less than 15 years ago that, officials say, was improperly painted and now has paint chips falling into the water.

Although no rate increase estimates have been released yet, officials said homeowners could expect to pay about $50 a year more for every $100,000 in needed repairs.

The village’s water and sewer committee presented suggested repairs Jan. 15 that, if approved, would result in a water budget increase of $635,054 and sewer increase of $90,418.

The proposed budget increases for 2020 would not cover all future repairs and improvements being contemplated.

Committee Chairman Greg Trush said the tentatively approved repairs would eventually save the village costs in leak prevention, and would cut down on water or sewer usage for which customers are not paying.

Budget increases in the 2020 spending plan, Trush said, are necessary to fund the projects.