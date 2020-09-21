Williams Bay woman faces seventh drunken driving arrest

WILLIAMS BAY – A Williams Bay woman charged with her seventh drunken driving offense faces up to 12 years and six months in prison if convicted.
Charlene Luepkes, 60, was arrested following a traffic accident about 3:15 p.m. Sept. 5 along South Lake Shore Drive in the Town of Linn.
According to a criminal complaint issued by the Walworth County district attorney, police officer Scott Annen reported that Luepkes smelled of intoxicants, slurred her speech and had bloodshot eyes.
Luepkes refused to participate in a breathalyzer test and was taken into custody, the complaint states.
The alleged drunken driving is the seventh such charge against Luepkes. She was previously convicted of driving under the influence in 1989, 1990, 1992, 1994, and twice in 2008.
If convicted of her seventh offense, Luepkes also could face a fine of up to $25,000 and could lose her driver’s license for 10 years.
Defense attorney Kira Visser could not be reached for comment.
Luepkes is scheduled for an initial appearance on the charge Oct. 5 in Walworth County Circuit Court.
