Williams Bay Women’s Civic League donates $4K, includes funds for child-sized snow shoes, children's dental care

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League has distributed a total of $4,050 to local nonprofit organizations and initiatives.

The donations, meant for groups to finance specific needs, were distributed May 11 during a ceremony held at the Williams Bay Elementary School.

The Civic League donated $500 to the Williams Bay Recreation District to purchase child-sized snow shoes, to the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy to support its Kish Kids Explorer Program, to the Williams Bay Elementary School for reading programs, to the Open Arms Free Clinic for children’s dental supplies, to Agape House for a reverse osmosis system and to the STOP Human Trafficking movement for a virtual summit.

The Barrett Memorial Public Library also received $600 for its summer reading program, “Tail & Tails”, and the SMILES equine social services program received $450 to help certify new riding instructors.

In an April 29 press release, civic league president Linda Choyce said she was pleased the group could make the donations despite a difficult fundraising year caused by COVID-19 restrictions.