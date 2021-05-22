 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williams Bay Women’s Civic League donates $4K, includes funds for child-sized snow shoes, children's dental care
alert top story

Williams Bay Women’s Civic League donates $4K, includes funds for child-sized snow shoes, children's dental care

{{featured_button_text}}
Women's Civic League donations

Community recipients of donations made by the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League pose in the Williams Bay Elementary School library.

 Connor Carynski

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League has distributed a total of $4,050 to local nonprofit organizations and initiatives.

The donations, meant for groups to finance specific needs, were distributed May 11 during a ceremony held at the Williams Bay Elementary School.

The Civic League donated $500 to the Williams Bay Recreation District to purchase child-sized snow shoes, to the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy to support its Kish Kids Explorer Program, to the Williams Bay Elementary School for reading programs, to the Open Arms Free Clinic for children’s dental supplies, to Agape House for a reverse osmosis system and to the STOP Human Trafficking movement for a virtual summit.

The Barrett Memorial Public Library also received $600 for its summer reading program, “Tail & Tails”, and the SMILES equine social services program received $450 to help certify new riding instructors.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In an April 29 press release, civic league president Linda Choyce said she was pleased the group could make the donations despite a difficult fundraising year caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

“I am extremely proud of our members, that despite all restrictions and challenges during the past year of the 2020-2021 pandemic, through fund-raising efforts, Civic League was still able to raise the funding for these exceptionally important programs for the children of the Lakes Area Community,” she said in the release.

Choyce also said in addition to the organization donations, the civic league is also planning on contributing an additional $2,000 in scholarship funds this May.

+9 In photos: A look back at Lumberman's Lodge and a look at the new House of Music cafe

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse appears in Kenosha County court for pretrial hearing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics