Williams Bay Women's Civic League candidate forum draws standing-room-only crowd

Illustrative of widespread interest in the competitive local election races on the Tuesday, April 5 spring general election ballot, a standing-room-only crowd of more than 80 voters fill the community room at the Barrett Memorial Library on March 22 as the Williams Bay Women's Service League hosted its 49th candidate forum.

The two hour candidate forum was moderated by Ruth Anne Morava, longtime chair of the club's Forum Committee. The purpose of the forum was educational, affording village residents the opportunity to become aware of the candidates' backgrounds, positions and motivations for serving the community.

Williams Bay School Board of Education candidates participating in the forum were incumbent John M. "Jack" Lothian, board president, and challengers Samuel Perkins and Mark Schneider. Two seats are available, as Williams Bay Board of Education member-at-large Dianna Woss declined to seek re-election.

Walworth County Board of Supervisors District 7 candidates participating in last week's forum were incumbent David A. Weber and challenger Joanne Laufenbert.

Williams Bay Village Board candidates participating in the forum were incumbents Robert "Rob" Umans and Lowell Wright, and registered write-in challengers Colin Doerge and Adam Jaramillo. A total of three village trustee seats are available on April 5, after incumbent trustee Don Parker declined to run for re-election.

The format of the forum allowed each candidate to give a four minute introductory speech, followed by a 20-minute question-and-answer (Q&A) session for each elective office on the ballot - school board, village board and county board. The forum concluded with an open 20-minute Q&A where attendees could question any candidate.

Voting in Williams Bay on April 5 will take place at the Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67). Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Candidate-submitted statements and biographies for those participating in the Williams Bay Women's Civic League-sponsored March 22 candidate forum are available online at wbaywcl.org/voters-forum and on the league's Facebook page.

Information about the April 5 election and one-page "Meet the Candidates" biographies and statements for Williams Bay Village Board and Williams Bay Board of Education candidates are available in the Village of Williams Bay's April-June 2020 issue of its "The Bay Quarterly" newsletter, available online at williamsbay.org under the "Community" tab.

The 126-minute forum is archived online and available for viewing at https://youtu.be/AgaztVIf9l0.

Williams Bay School Board

Williams Bay High School Class of 1989 alumnus Jack Lothian, an incumbent 6-year Board of Education member, the last five as board president, is a district parent and former nine-year classroom teacher, logging seven years in Chicago and two years Williams Bay. Lothian holds a B.S. in economic from UW-Madison and an M.Ed. from Lewis University. Fulfilling a dream, Lothian works on Geneva Lake full-time as general manager of Lake Geneva Cruise Line.

Lothian outlined the Williams Bay School District's four goals - student achievement and progress; attracting, training and retaining high quality staff; maintaining facilities in an efficient and economic way; and building community partnerships.

Samuel Perkins, a former decade-plus small business owner with his wife Becky, is a Class of 1988 Williams Bay High School alumnus and district parent, with two children having already graduated and another two currently attending.

"I'm very invested in the school, with deep root here," Perkins said, noting he felt his experience "wearing a lot of hats" as a small business owner would stand him in good stead on the school board with "a wealth of experience - how to be flexible, how to pivot, how to learn new things and be able to move them forward."

Among his priorities, Perkins said, is transparency.

"It's a very key thing," he said. "I'm running on transparency ... We really need to be able to have tough conversations and be open to each other ... The goal is really more avenues to get the community's and the parents' thoughts to the board, to the school. We all work better together. Everybody works better if we're on the same page. It's important that your voices are heard. That's the bottom line."

Mark Schneider, a longtime seasonal and now four-year full-time Williams Bay resident, is a retired 38-year veteran educator in a variety of roles, including those of teacher, administrator, department chair, athletic director and coach.

"My main interest in running for this position is my experience and my background," said Schneider, who holds a Bachelors in history with minors in coaching and physical education from Illinois State University, and a Masters in school administrationl. "My experience has afforded me the knowledge to understand the workings and the needs of the school district ... I've worked in five different school districts and during that time I've been able to see, I believe, what the characteristics are of a good school district, and I've seen some characteristics of what is not such a school district. So I know what a good district looks like and I know we have one here ... I feel the challenges for the school board coming up are an enrollment that's declining and, along with that, some fiscal challenges that naturally comes in that area.

Perkins, self-described as being "more conservative in nature," was the target of several pointed questions.

One woman in attendance questioned Perkins regarding his endorsement by the Republic Party of Walworth County, given that school board races in Wisconsin are "traditionally non-partisan, non-political."

"I think it should stay that way," she said, noting she was "surprised" by the endorsement.

"The Republican Party just reached out," Perkins said, noting he has no other affiliations or endorsements and that there was "not ... any quid pro quo" involved the party's endorsement of, and monetary donation to, his campaign. "I didn't seek it out, but I didn't also, obviously, shun it away. Nothing was said to them that's not been said here. I was very transparent in what I believe and very transparent in what my goals are and what my values are and what my foundation is. That's really all it was. I would agree with you 100%. This isn't about politics or partisanship ... This is about doing what's best for the kids, what's best for the community, what's best for the parents. Am I beholden to them to see things certain way, do things certain ways? I am not."

Both Lothian and Schneider said they had not accepted any political endorsements.

"The State of Wisconsin is calling these non-partisan elections and that's what I believe in," Schneider said. "School board is not a political entity nor should it be ... It's something that I'm vehement about. I'll be honest, I was contacted by a political party and I made it very clear, that you but no thank you. There's no place for it in my opinion."

Lothier agreed that school board seats are "absolutely non-partisan."

"When you're elected, you're represent everybody, not just the people that voted for you...," he said. "i'm not representing my feelings, I'm representing the community as a whole. It's non-partisan. You're not here to say how it should be. You're representing the feelings of the community."

Village Board candidate Adam Jaramillo, in the interest of "transparency," questioned Perkins about rumors in the community that Perkins had participated in the activities on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C., where rioting protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

"The answer is I was in D.C., I listened to a speech, we walked and were part of a prayer service ... and then we made our way back to the hotel," Perkins said in response to the "legitimate question" and online posts he characterized as "a little misleading to actual facts that have happened" and one-sided. "I was not involved in anything violent. I was not involved in anything non-peaceful. I would absolutely condemn anything that is violent. If anything is a protest that turns violent, to me it's no longer a protest. I absolutely 100% condemn that ... I took no part in it. I don't condone it. I was horrified by what I saw on TV ... Not part of any of that, at all."

Williams Bay Vilage Board

Write-in candidate Colin Doerge, a Williams Bay resident for three-plus years and a village vacationer since 2007. A University of Dayton undergraduate and University of Pittsburgh law school graduate, work-at-home attorney Doerge is a Pittsburgh native. Doerge and his wife Emily have two children. His in-laws, Rich and Connie Gluth, have been residing in Williams Bay since 1968.

"I'm currently seeking your vote for village trustee," Doerge said. "i'm just looking to get more involved in the community ... Whether I win this election or not, I plan on contributing to the community for many years to come."

Also a write-in candidate is Adam Jaramillo, a former longtime Williams Bay resident who moved back the communiity in the fall of 2020.

Jaramillo, who first moved to Williams Bay when he was four, attended Williams Bay School District schools from Grades K-12, graduating as class valedictorian in 2006 and going on to study economics and nuclear engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge. After moving from Boston to Chicago to San Diego to Seattle with his wife, Jaramillo today is a stay-at-home dad for their two children.

"Seriously, I don't have much experience for this position," said Jaramillo, who wore his old No. 44 Bulldogs football jersey from his days at Williams Bay High School, where he would rise to serve as captain of the football team his senior year. "I'm of the philosophy fake it 'til you make it. I think it works."

Jaramillo said he would bring a fresh viewpoint to the village board.

"I think my strongest qualification is my unique perspective," he said. "I am both a lifelong resident of Williams Bay and also one of these new arrivals that's coming here ... I love Williams Bay ... The other perspective that I have that is unique is that I've lived here in this community as a quite poor person and now as a more wealthy person ... I'm very humbled from that experience and what I took from that is I don't think anything is beneath me."

Incumbent two-year village board trustee Robert Umans focused on the accomplishments of his tenure, including his service as chair of Williams Bay's Water and Sewer Committee, including the creation of longterm two-phase capital improvement infrastructure plans for the village's water and sewer services.

"This is a huge deal for Williams Bay," Umans said. "I love Williams Bay."

Incumbent two-year village board trustee Lowell Wright, a father of four and a grandfather of eight alongside his wife Ruth, is a 40-year seasonal Williams Bay resident and six-year full-time resident.

"I know what it means to live in Williams Bay," he noted.

Wright's family has owned property in Williams Bay for nearly 80 years.

"I seek your vote for re-election for re-election for many of the same reasons that I sought office initially," he said. "One, local government is important. Two, I deeply appreciate the small town character, the natural beauty and the people of Williams Bay. And finally, number three, I have the temperment, the skills, the time and the experience to both listen and lead as we try to figure out how to keep what we have, maintain what we have and address the challenges that we have. And, on top of that, I now have two years of experience in the complexities of local government. I know what it takes to build consensus and try and move things forward, and I know how much work it takes to be a village trustee and have an appreciation for that."

While Williams Bay has "many positive attributes," Wright acknowledged Williams Bay also faces several challenges including provision of "critical" EMS services and oversight over development and redevelopment activities in the village.

"Williams Bay is in a unique and I think enviable position," he noted. "We have a wonderful small town feel, an engaged and educated community, and a beautiful setting. People who live here, and visit here, like The Bay. I don't think there's any doubt about that. It yields an incredibly positive quality of life. Quality of life is difficult to define but everybody knows it when they see it. My job, my obligation, as your trustee is to make sure that we work with others to turn those ideas into tangible programs that protect and develop The Bay the way we want it to be."

Late addition to trustee race

The day after the Forum, March 23, village resident Steve Russell filed as a registed write-in for Williams Bay Village Board, creating a five-way race for the three available board seats.

"I’m running for village trustee because I’m proud to live in such a wonderful community," said Russell, who has lived in Williams Bay with his wife Charleen since 2017. "I strongly believe that I have the talent and skill required to be part of the future of the Bay.

Having earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, Russell has more than 30 years of experience in managing manufacturing companies, serving as vice president of manufacturing, vice president of operations, executive vice president and president of the companies that he's worked for over his career. Russell retired at the end of 2019 after having worked for a manufacturing company in Union Grove for almost 17 years. In his retirement, Russell serves as the harbormaster for the City of Lake Geneva.

"I believe that my experience and skills will be effective when it comes to the primary responsibilities of government - safety for the community through supporting the individuals that serve in public safety positions, providing quality services to the residents and responsibly controlling the Village budget," Russell said. "The year ahead will be dominated by inflation, supply chain issues and the struggle to control costs. During my tenure in manufacturing, I’ve guided the operations of the companies I worked at through multiple recessions, including the 2008 recession. Critical decisions will need to be made in the upcoming year in order to keep expenditures in line with the budget, infrastructure improvements in line with proposed development, and retain and encourage businesses that bring value to the Village of Williams Bay."

Walworth County Board District 7

Challenger Joanne Laufenberg, long active in youth and children's ministries, is a lifelong resident of southeastern Wisconsin and a home-schooling mother of three who eventually landed in "great place to live" Walworth County."

"I've see the way a bunch of different people have lived in Wisconsin throughout my years - Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee," said Laufenberg, a constitutional conservative. "It seemed as though, for the longest time, people would sort of let everyone live the way they wanted to live when it came to personal decisions. Increasingly that has changes, where it's not so much anymore. Government seems to be telling people how they're going to be making their personal. decisions. To me, that doesn't seem right. It really isn't the place of government to be making personal decisions for all of us. I think it's important that I protect you ability to live the way you're called to live. And if there are issues that arise, we come up with compromises. I really don't want our county to start borrowing money for things that I really don't think are 100% necessary. If something is very necessary then maybe yes, we're going to borrow money, but I'd just like us to consider every scenario when we make decisions."

For seven years, Laufenberg has been active in the push for an Article 5 convention of states to "propose amendments to limit the federal government in its spending, power and jurisdiction" and also limit terms of office for federal officials and members of Congress."

"I've noticed that a lot of things tending to be coming down from the federal level to the county and I would kind of like to cut some of that off at the tentacles," she said. "Some of it's fine, some of it's not."

