WILLIAMS BAY

Williams Bay Women's Civic League membership meeting on Sept. 13

The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League operated a fundraising booth on May 27 at the Williams Bay Farmers Market. The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League invites all area women to their annual membership meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., at the Lions Club Field House, 270 Elkhorn Rd, Williams Bay.

 Eric Johnson

The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League invites all area women to their annual membership meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., at the Lions Club Field House, 270 Elkhorn Rd, Williams Bay.

Civic League board members will provide wine, cheese, appetizers and desserts.

Founded in 1948, the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League is comprised of women who are committed to supporting and enhancing programs in the Walworth County area that benefit area youth.

The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League meets the second Tuesday of each month, with a variety of programs planned for their 2022-2023 program year. Guests and new members are always welcome. For more information: wbaywcl.org.

