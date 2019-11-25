Winds could hit 50 mph as weather gets ugly this week

The weather could turn nasty in the Lake Geneva region this Thanksgiving holiday week, including winds gusting to perhaps 50 mph.

The National Weather service is forecasting a mix of rain and snow starting Tuesday and continuing all week.

Despite pleasant conditions today, rain is expected to move into the area Tuesday afternoon and turn to thunderstorms Tuesday night. As much as an inch of precipitation is possible.

On Wednesday, more rain is in the forecast, this time accompanied by high winds, guesting to 20 mph to 30 mph, possibly topping out at 50 mph.

Thanksgiving Day on Thursday could bring snow, as temperatures dip down around freezing. Although no significant accumulation is forecast, more snow and rain is expected Friday and throughout the weekend.

