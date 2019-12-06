Winner of liquor license battle loses after all

Lake Geneva officials have denied a liquor license to a downtown bar and grill that scored highest on a new point system for receiving licenses.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council voted against the license after hearing reports that Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., has been warned or cited for improper business practices.

Flat Iron Tap officials could not be reached for comment.

The city council voted 7-1 on Nov. 25 to deny a Class B fermented beverage liquor license that would allow Flat Iron Tap to serve beer, wine and hard liquor for on-premise consumption.

The bar and grill already is licensed to serve beer and wine.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he wanted to deny the license after learning from police that the business was issued a verbal warning in May for allegedly having six people consuming alcohol in the establishment after business hours.

Three of the people were Flat Iron Tap employees, and the other three were not employees, police said.

Hedlund said he also believes the business was cited by police Nov. 3 for not having a licensed bartender on the premises during a liquor license check.