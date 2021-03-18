Winter 2020 ceremony: Area students receive degrees from UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Over 846 UW-Whitewater students graduated in a virtual commencement ceremony Dec. 19, 2020.
Of the 718 undergraduate degrees awarded, 22 were completed online. The School of Graduate Studies awarded 134 degrees, including 125 master's degrees and nine doctorates.
The following area students received degrees.
Elkhorn: Julia Brellenthin, bachelor of science in education-elementary education; Kelsie Harrington, bachelor of science in education-chemistry; Sarah Johnson, bachelor of business administration in finance; Jai Salem, bachelor of arts in psychology; Nicholas Wagner, associate of arts and sciences in liberal arts; Megan Warren, bachelor of arts in psychology; and Kaley Weber, bachelor of science in criminology.
Fontana: Zach Smith, bachelor of arts in international studies.
Genoa City: Chantalle Garcia, bachelor of business administration in general business; and Kyle Konieczski, Cum Laude, bachelor of science in education-elementary education.
Lake Geneva: Smith Aguilar, Summa Cum Laude, bachelor of science in computer science; Amanda Elgin, Cum Laude, bachelor of science in social work; Jade Hamm, Magna Cum Laude, bachelor of science in education-art education; Marisa Skipper, bachelor of science in education-physical education; and Adam Wohlers-Newell, master of business administration in business administration.
Walworth: Adrian Hernandez, bachelor of business administration in information technology; and Ashley Sherwood, Magna Cum Laude, bachelor of arts in art;
Williams Bay: Olivia Asta, bachelor of science in education-physical education; and Moriah Nettesheim, bachelor of arts in liberal studies.