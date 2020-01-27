Winterfest celebrates 25 years of art and fun in the cold

The competition has always been held at the Riviera plaza, but in 2016 it was expanded to Flat Iron Park to accommodate more spectators. Some sculptures were moved from the Riviera to Flat Iron Park to help ease congestion among those eager to see the snowy works of art.

“The expansion needed to be done. It became hazardous because there were so many attendees,” Berg said. “If you dropped a $10 bill, you wouldn’t have been able to bend over and pick it up.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Throughout the history of Winterfest, the snow sculpting has never been cancelled because of weather. Last year teams began working one day late because of extreme cold, and another year a team from Nebraska arrived late because of a snowstorm.

“When they arrived, they had hard white knuckles,” Berg said. “They were probably grinding their hands against the steering wheel and driving carefully.”

In the future, the competition may be expanded to 20 teams. Berg said he is meeting with representatives from other states about participating in the competition. He would like to include teams from California, Washington, South Dakota, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

“We’re making big footprints in the snow,” Berg said.