Winterfest celebrates 25 years of art and fun in the cold

Snow sculptors carving their masterpieces and throngs of people coming out to appreciate the sculptures has been a tradition in Lake Geneva for the past 25 years.
The tradition continues as the 25th annual Winterfest festival opens Jan. 29 and continues through Feb. 2 in downtown Lake Geneva and throughout the community.
Civic and business leaders are the yearly winter festival has grown into one of region’s more popular events throughout the year.
Kevin Fleming, owner of downtown retail store Fleming’s Ltd., said the idea of conducting Winterfest during the first week of February came after city officials asked a climatologist what is usually the coldest week of the winter.
When the climatologist replied that the first of week of February usually was the coldest, that is when planners selected that week to host Winterfest.
“They haven’t changed it since,” Fleming said, “even when it ends up being the weekend of Superbowl.”
Alan Rohde, one of the original organizers for Winterfest, said the idea came about as a way of attracting more visitors to Lake Geneva during winter months when tourism typically dried up.
“We got together, and we were looking for something to bring people into town during the off-season,” Rohde said. “And it looks like it worked.”
The first organizers — including William Gage Sr., Nick Agnagnos and Steve Magnuson — then worked with Don Berg, co-owner WinterFun Inc., to bring the company’s U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition to Lake Geneva.
The snow sculpting competition immediately caught on with residents and visitors.
“The teams would come to the Riviera and work on their sculptures throughout the week,” Rohde said. “People would come to watch. It was quite the spectacle.”
When Winterfest started, the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition was in its 10th year and had been held in Milwaukee, Michigan and even Alaska. When Berg was approached about bringing the competition to Lake Geneva, he could not resist.
“It fit right into the plans for Winterfest,” Berg said. “We haven’t left in 25 years.”
During the past quarter-century, not much has changed with the snow sculpting. The competition always features 15 teams, three members each, from throughout the country. Each team is required to win or place in a state competition in order to participate in the national competition.
Berg said the competition always has been judged by the participating teams, who are prohibited from voting for their own sculptures.
“This is their event,” Berg said. “We’re the facilitators, but they select the winners.”
The competition has always been held at the Riviera plaza, but in 2016 it was expanded to Flat Iron Park to accommodate more spectators. Some sculptures were moved from the Riviera to Flat Iron Park to help ease congestion among those eager to see the snowy works of art.
“The expansion needed to be done. It became hazardous because there were so many attendees,” Berg said. “If you dropped a $10 bill, you wouldn’t have been able to bend over and pick it up.”
Throughout the history of Winterfest, the snow sculpting has never been cancelled because of weather. Last year teams began working one day late because of extreme cold, and another year a team from Nebraska arrived late because of a snowstorm.
“When they arrived, they had hard white knuckles,” Berg said. “They were probably grinding their hands against the steering wheel and driving carefully.”
In the future, the competition may be expanded to 20 teams. Berg said he is meeting with representatives from other states about participating in the competition. He would like to include teams from California, Washington, South Dakota, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
“We’re making big footprints in the snow,” Berg said.
Tammie Carstensen, general manager for Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, said she and members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District and Lake Geneva Chamber of Commerce worked in 2014 to add other activities to Winterfest. The new additions included a human dog sled race at Seminary Park, a magic show at Horticultural Hall, and laser tag at Geneva Lakes YMCA.
Carstensen said the additional activities helped to attract more people, and Winterfest even has expanded to include other areas of Lake Geneva and surrounding communities.
“It’s given people a reason to spend the night,” she said. “It’s shown that Lake Geneva is more than just a couple of blocks.”
Stephanie Klett, president of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism organization, said Winterfest has grown into a phenomenal success over the past 25 years.
“What this community has done is incredible,” Klett said. “It’s very hard to create an event that 25 years later is not only going strong, but is going stronger than ever.”
Businesses cheer the arrival of Winterfest crowds each year.
Fleming said he and other store owners enjoy an increase in foot traffic during the week of Winterfest.
“It brings in a great crowd of people here,” he said. “It’s just great for the businesses. It gets the word out that Lake Geneva is open year-round.”
Dimitri Anagnos, co-owner of the Popeye’s on Lake Geneva restaurant, said many people visit his restaurant after coming to town for the ice sculptures and other Winterfest attractions.
“The meat and potatoes of it is the snow sculpting,” Anagnos said. “People come into the restaurant for lunch, and they shop at the businesses in town. It helps our local economy during the off-tourism season.”
In recognition of Winterfest’s 25-year anniversary, VISIT Lake Geneva plans to honor the original festival organizers during a kick-off dinner that will be held Jan. 29 at the Riviera.
“We’re building on what they did,” Klett said. “They did the hard work, and we’re just lucky to be able to carry it on.”
Rohde said he looks forward the anniversary celebration — and also to seeing what the 25th festival looks like. He said he is delighted to see how much that idea from 1995 has grown.
“No one ever thought it would get this big,” he said.