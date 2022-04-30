Wisconsin Highway 67 to be closed for railroad repairs

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is notifying motorists of an upcoming full closure of Wisconsin State Highway 67, Valley View Drive, in the Village of Walworth.

Wisconsin & Southern Railroad is performing repairs at their railroad crossing between High Street and Lakeview Drive.

To complete their work, crews require a full closure of Highway 67 between High Street and Lakeview Drive through May 13.

Access to nearby businesses and residences will be maintained up to the closure. Please note that this closure is weather dependent and subject to change.

A detour route using U.S. Highway 14, Interstate-43, and Highway 50 will be posted. For more information, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/wis50west/.