Wisconsin Supreme Court race in the spotlight in Feb. 18 primary

MADISON — Control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court may not be up for grabs in this spring’s election, but the three candidates vying for a 10-year term on the court argue their election could drive it in a different direction.
Incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly, who is backed by conservatives, and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky and Marquette Law School professor Ed Fallone, both backed by liberals, are competing in a Feb. 18 primary that will determine which two advance to the April 7 election.
The court currently includes a 5-2 conservative majority, meaning a win by a liberal-supported candidate this year would leave conservatives with a 4-3 edge.
But for Kelly, Karofsky and Fallone, the stakes are more than that.
Kelly, who was appointed to the court in 2016 by then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker to replace retiring Justice David Prosser Jr., said serving a full term would help him ensure the court remains faithful to the state and U.S. Constitutions. Karofsky said a victory for her would mean steering the court away from what she views as corruption by Kelly. And Fallone argues he would bring intellectual diversity to the court and would help mend the scars caused by its increased partisanship.
Kelly, who is facing voters for the first time this year, said his judicial philosophy makes him best qualified for the court.
“For me, it’s a very straightforward issue,” Kelly told the Wisconsin State Journal. “This is about being faithful to the Constitution, the Constitution as it is actually written, not as we might wish it to be written, but as it was actually adopted and maintained by the people of Wisconsin.”
A component of Kelly’s judicial philosophy that has prompted criticism from Fallone and Karofsky is his view toward precedent. While Kelly said stability of law is important so Wisconsinites know what’s expected of them, overturning precedent is important if a justice believes a prior high court ruling is incorrect.
“The only time that a precedent should be overturned is when it’s just flat wrong,” Kelly said. “But it’s important that we do overturn it if it’s wrong. Our role is not to perpetuate errors. Our role is to state accurately what the law is.”
His opponents in the race, particularly Fallone, have criticized Kelly’s view of precedent as giving too much power to individual justices.
“This is why our judicial elections get so nasty,” Fallone said. “Because when prior precedent is put on the table, and can be reopened and rethought, then the person you elect or appoint becomes all important.”
The challengers in the race have also slammed Kelly for his conservative writing on a blog between 2012 and 2015, before he was a member of the court.
In those writings, he opined that President Barack Obama’s re-election was a win for the “socialism/same-sex marriage/recreational marijuana/tax increase crowd.” He also wrote that Social Security and other safety net programs were akin to slavery, and that the U.S. Supreme Court’s gay marriage ruling was illegitimate.
Karofsky criticizes the incumbent for siding with conservative interests that have cases before him.
“Every time that he has the opportunity to rule in favor of right-wing special interest groups, he does,” Karofsky said. “Every time he has the opportunity to rule in favor of Republican causes, he does.”
Kelly countered that he has never sat on a case in which he was aware any party made a contribution to him. But if one of his donors did have a case before him, Kelly said, that wouldn’t be reason to recuse. He said Wisconsinites have already determined that a judge may hear a case in which a contributor donates up to $20,000, the current maximum allowed by state law.
“At $20,000, I don’t think that a reasonable perception of partiality would exist,” he said.
Karofsky won a seat on the Dane County Circuit Court in 2017 and also served as assistant and deputy district attorney in the Dane County District Attorney’s Office from 1992 to 2001. She has held two posts in the state Department of Justice, as violence against women prosecutor and as head of the Office of Crime Victim Services.
For Karofsky, a 10-year term on the Supreme Court would serve as a bit of a course correction for the state’s high court, which she said has developed an aura of corruption.
“I think that we need to get our Supreme Court back on track,” Karofsky said. “Justice Kelly, the way that he has conducted himself on the court, it feels like corruption to people. Especially if it is a case that’s political in nature, you know how Dan Kelly is going to decide before anyone even walks in the Supreme Court chamber.”
When it comes to constitutional law, she said: “We need to be interpreting the Constitution with today in mind. It’s 2020.”
Fallone, who has served as a Marquette Law School professor since 1992, said his election would bring a greater diversity of legal experience to a court he says is in need of change.
“With the retirement of Justice Shirley Abrahamson, there’s a real need for a constitutional law professor, the academic expertise of the law,” Fallone said, adding that he also brings much-needed experience in criminal defense and business law.
Given that the state Supreme Court decides major constitutional issues, Fallone said, not having his depth of constitutional knowledge and a set of guiding constitutional principles puts the court at a disadvantage. He advised former Wisconsin Sen. Herb Kohl on four U.S. Supreme Court nominations and was consulted by the Obama White House to explain the legal issues surrounding Merrick Garland’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.
As a law professor, he said, he follows a notable line of other influential justices, such as Abrahamson — a former chief justice — and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He said the idea that Wisconsin Supreme Court justices should have trial experience is a false qualification.
“You’re talking about an appellate court that doesn’t do trials,” Fallone said, referring to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Fallone, who would be the Wisconisin Supreme Court’s first Latino justice, said he would also help mend the increasing politicization of the court, because he would avoid falling into a partisan camp.