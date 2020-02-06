Wisconsin Supreme Court race in the spotlight in Feb. 18 primary

“For me, it’s a very straightforward issue,” Kelly told the Wisconsin State Journal. “This is about being faithful to the Constitution, the Constitution as it is actually written, not as we might wish it to be written, but as it was actually adopted and maintained by the people of Wisconsin.”

A component of Kelly’s judicial philosophy that has prompted criticism from Fallone and Karofsky is his view toward precedent. While Kelly said stability of law is important so Wisconsinites know what’s expected of them, overturning precedent is important if a justice believes a prior high court ruling is incorrect.

“The only time that a precedent should be overturned is when it’s just flat wrong,” Kelly said. “But it’s important that we do overturn it if it’s wrong. Our role is not to perpetuate errors. Our role is to state accurately what the law is.”

His opponents in the race, particularly Fallone, have criticized Kelly’s view of precedent as giving too much power to individual justices.

“This is why our judicial elections get so nasty,” Fallone said. “Because when prior precedent is put on the table, and can be reopened and rethought, then the person you elect or appoint becomes all important.”