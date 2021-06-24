Wisconsin tourism industry to receive $140 million in federal funding, Evers announces in Lake Geneva visit

Wisconsin's tourism industry is set to receive a $140 million boost in federal funding, Gov. Tony Evers announced in a visit to Lake Geneva Thursday.
The funding is from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. Funds from the act are to help businesses recover from a loss of revenue because of the coronavirus.
The funding will be distributed among the state's lodging facilities, movie theaters, entertainment venues, minor league sports teams, summer camps, historic societies and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, Evers said during his visit at Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, a hotel at 300 Wrigley Drive.
Evers said allocating the funding to the different aspects of the tourism is important as more people are beginning to travel.
"As folks around the country and Wisconsin begin vacationing and traveling again, it's especially important now, more than ever, to support these vital industries so we just don't recover but we do move forward," Evers said.
The investments announced Thursday includes:
- $75 million for lodging grants
- $11.25 million for movie theaters
- $12 million for live event small businesses
- $2.8 million for minor league sports teams
- $10 million for live venues
- $15 million for destination marketing organizations
- $8 million for summer camps
- $1 million for the Wisconsin Historical Society to assist in reopening historical sites
- $7.5 million to increase marketing support for Wisconsin's tourism industry.
Interim Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers said the funding is important to help the state's entertainment and tourism industry to recover financially from the coronavirus.
"These dollars are crucial in helping our industry come back," Sayers said. "Tourism is very important to our economy and our governor's commitment to tourism runs very deep."
Sayers said she expects the state's tourism industry to recover as more people plan to travel during the next six months.
"Overnight trips aren't only outpacing the pandemic year of 2020 but also outpacing 2019, which was a record year for tourism," Sayers said. "Visitors are coming back."
Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said she is excited that federal funding is being allocated to state tourism, but it is too early to tell how it will benefit tourism-related businesses.
"It's the wait and see approach in how this is going to be all laid out, because it's a federal program that is coming to us," Klett said. "But I love that they are recognizing the value of tourism and it's importance in recharging this economy."
Dave Sekeres, general manager for Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan and chairman of the VISIT Lake Geneva Board of Directors, said he is happy the money will be distributed to the different tourism-related businesses.
"What I like about this is the allocation to the different types of businesses and industries, because they were all impacted," Sekeres said.
Shad Branen, co-owner of the Geneva Theater in Lake Geneva, said the funding will help the movie theater industry, which has struggled financially during the past year because of the coronavirus.
"It's a relief. It's another lifeline that will help," Branen said. "We were closed for months, so it's another lifeline to get us through."
Not everyone was impressed with the governor's announcement.
Following Evers' visit to Lake Geneva, Rep. Tyler August, a Republican who represents Lake Geneva in the Assembly said, "It’s too bad it took the Governor this long to finally come to Lake Geneva. He should have been here last year to see the damage his destructive actions of illegally forcing private businesses to completely shut down. Although his heavy handed actions resulted in severe harm to our local economy, I am extremely confident that the resilient businesses in our area will bounce back stronger than ever. Let’s be clear -- the grants announced today are not the work of the Governor, they are pass-through dollars from the federal government."
Tourism-related businesses experience an increase in customers
Several area hotels and other tourism-related businesses have experienced an increase in foot traffic during the past several weeks.
Klett said representatives from area hotels have reported that they have been completely booked several nights so far this summer.
“Hotels are enjoying a thriving summer right now. They’re packed,” Klett said. “They’re full, and people want to be here. Not only are we anticipating an outstanding summer, we believe this is going to extend through the fall.”
Klett said some hotels have been so busy that they have referred potential guests to other lodging facilities in the area.
“What’s nice about our hotels is they will work with each other,” Klett said. “So when one hotel is full they will say, ‘Why don’t you try this hotel.’ So that hotel will get the business. They just all work together.”
Sekeres said the Lake Lawn Resort has received an increase in business so far this summer.
“The demand is very high right now for the summer season,” Sekeres said. “We’re hoping that continues to the fall and winter. It’s going to be important to continue to see that.”
Branen said business at the Geneva Theater has rebounded during the past few months. He said the theater was closed for several months last year because of the coronavirus, so the increase in business is welcomed.
“It’s been a challenging 16 months, but things are gradually coming back,” Branen said.
Klett several new tourist attractions such as the poppy sculpture in Library Park, giraffes at Safari Lake Geneva and indoor glamping facility at 703 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva have helped to attract visitors to the Walworth County area.
“People are interested in what’s new in this area, and they’re here,” Klett said. “They’ve been cooped up, and they’re ready to enjoy our region again.”
Staffing shortage affects tourism industry
Even though people are returning to the tourism-related businesses, workers are not.
Representatives from the tourism industry have said they are having a difficult time finding employees.
Sekeres said Lake Lawn Resort currently is experiencing a decrease in staff. He said hotel employees have to find ways to accommodate guests.
“It’s just like everybody else. We continue to work and be creative with what we have to accommodate with,” Sekeres said. “Since we have that influx of business happening right now, we want to make sure they still receive a high level of service.”
Branen said the Geneva Theater also has a staffing shortage, and he often has to perform tasks that would be the responsibility of other employees.
“I’m working so many shifts myself, it’s amazing,” Branen said.
Evers was asked about the staffing shortage issue during his announcement of allocating the American Rescue Plan Act Funds. He said it is an issue the state will have to deal with in the long-term, but does not feel it is related to people receiving increased or extended unemployment benefits.
“Every person who has unemployment insurance, they have to check in on a regular basis and we expect them to be looking for jobs,” Evers said. “If they’re not, we will remove that benefit from them and we will continue to do so.”
The Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this report.