Wisconsin tourism industry to receive $140 million in federal funding, Evers announces in Lake Geneva visit

Klett said representatives from area hotels have reported that they have been completely booked several nights so far this summer.

“Hotels are enjoying a thriving summer right now. They’re packed,” Klett said. “They’re full, and people want to be here. Not only are we anticipating an outstanding summer, we believe this is going to extend through the fall.”

Klett said some hotels have been so busy that they have referred potential guests to other lodging facilities in the area.

“What’s nice about our hotels is they will work with each other,” Klett said. “So when one hotel is full they will say, ‘Why don’t you try this hotel.’ So that hotel will get the business. They just all work together.”

Sekeres said the Lake Lawn Resort has received an increase in business so far this summer.

“The demand is very high right now for the summer season,” Sekeres said. “We’re hoping that continues to the fall and winter. It’s going to be important to continue to see that.”

Branen said business at the Geneva Theater has rebounded during the past few months. He said the theater was closed for several months last year because of the coronavirus, so the increase in business is welcomed.

“It’s been a challenging 16 months, but things are gradually coming back,” Branen said.

Klett several new tourist attractions such as the poppy sculpture in Library Park, giraffes at Safari Lake Geneva and indoor glamping facility at 703 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva have helped to attract visitors to the Walworth County area.

“People are interested in what’s new in this area, and they’re here,” Klett said. “They’ve been cooped up, and they’re ready to enjoy our region again.”

Staffing shortage affects tourism industry

Even though people are returning to the tourism-related businesses, workers are not.

Representatives from the tourism industry have said they are having a difficult time finding employees.

Sekeres said Lake Lawn Resort currently is experiencing a decrease in staff. He said hotel employees have to find ways to accommodate guests.

“It’s just like everybody else. We continue to work and be creative with what we have to accommodate with,” Sekeres said. “Since we have that influx of business happening right now, we want to make sure they still receive a high level of service.”

Branen said the Geneva Theater also has a staffing shortage, and he often has to perform tasks that would be the responsibility of other employees.

“I’m working so many shifts myself, it’s amazing,” Branen said.

Evers was asked about the staffing shortage issue during his announcement of allocating the American Rescue Plan Act Funds. He said it is an issue the state will have to deal with in the long-term, but does not feel it is related to people receiving increased or extended unemployment benefits.

“Every person who has unemployment insurance, they have to check in on a regular basis and we expect them to be looking for jobs,” Evers said. “If they’re not, we will remove that benefit from them and we will continue to do so.”