Wisconsin weathering avain flu outbreak "fairly well" compared to harder-hit states

The highly parthenogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak that has been detected in more than 30 U.S. states has largely spared Wisconsin its full wrath.

While a dozen cases have been confirmed around Wisconsin in both domestic and wild birds, including cases in neighboring Jefferson, Racine and Rock counties, no cases have been reported in Walworth County as of Monday, April 18.

Ron Kean, a Madison-based poultry specialist with the University of Wisconsin Extension and a faculty associate in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences, said Wisconsin has weathered the avian flu storm “fairly well” with relatively “few” cases compared to other states.

“Some states have been hit worse than we have,” he said, citing South Dakota and neighboring Iowa and Minnesota among the states that have been harder hit by avian flu.

The flu strain, EA H5N1, while deadly to captive and domesticated birds, is typically not as lethal for the wild birds spreading the virus.

“It seems to be in the wild bird population, particularly in the wild waterfowl,” Kean said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), current H5N1 bird flu viruses were first identified in Europe during the fall of 2020 and spread across Europe and into Africa, the Middle East and Asia, becoming the predominant subtype globally by last fall. These viruses have been spreading in wild birds in much of the world and causing sporadic poultry infections and poultry outbreaks in many countries, most recently in the U.S.

Based on available epidemiologic and virologic information about these viruses, CDC believes that the risk to the general public’s health from current H5N1 bird flu viruses is low. However, some people may have job-related or recreational exposures to birds that put them at higher risk of infection. CDC is watching this situation closely and taking routine preparedness and prevention measures in case this virus changes to pose a greater human health risk.

Right now, the CDC said the H5N1 bird flu situation is primarily an animal health issue.

“For people who don’t have poultry, I think it’s really important to point out that it’s not a major concern that humans would get it and that the food supply is safe,” Kean said. “Food safety shouldn’t be a concern but higher prices are definitely gonna be there and probably there could be some local shortages potentially. I don’t think that there will be widespread shortages.”

Through April 14, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has reported six detections among commercial and backyard flocks and six detections among wild birds in Wisconsin.

Detections among wild birds in Wisconsin include a Cooper’s Hawk and Bald Eagle in Dane County, a Trumpeter Swan in Polk County, a Lesser Scaup in Columbia County, a Canada Goose in Milwaukee County and a Red-Tailed Hawk in Grant County.

Avian flu detections among commercial and back yard flocks include an April 14 Sheboygan County detection affecting a 15-bird flock of non-poultry backyard mixed species; an April 14 Columbia County detection involving a 44-bird flock of non-poultry backyard mixed species; an April 12 Barron County detection involving a 46,507-bird flock of commercial turkeys; an April 6 Racine County detection involving a 204-bird flock of backyard mixed species poultry; an April 1 Rock County detection in a 22-bird flock of non-poultry backyard mixed species; and a March 14 Jefferson County detection among a 2,757,768 bird flock of commercial laying hens.

To help mitigate the spread of HPAI, Kean the birds were all euthanized.

“The current USDA system is that we try to depopulate each premise so that it doesn’t spread,” Kean said.

In an effort to prevent the spread of HPAI, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced on April 8 the suspension of all poultry shows, exhibitions and swap meets statewide through May 31, 2022.

Other states, including neighboring Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota, have also implemented similar bans on poultry events.

Poultry owners and those working with poultry are strongly encouraged to continue practicing strict bio-security to protect their flocks.

“For people that do have poultry, anything they can do minimize or eliminate contact with wild birds is important,” Kean said. “And that includes the people themselves tracking it somewhere, so if you’ve been exposured to wild birds, don’t track that back to your poultry.”

Walworth County poultry farmers have been taking extra precautions to keep their flocks safe.

“One of the big things is not letting people on the farm who might accidentally have it on their clothes, on their feet,” said Mark Radtke, owner of Turtle Creek Grassland Poultry in Darien, where he oversees a couple hundred pasture-raised “bigger meat bird” Cornish Rock chickens destined for USDA-certified and -regulated processing by Twin City Packing in Clinton. “That’s one of the biggest things we do right now—keep people away from the farm who might have been in that [avian flu] environment.”

A built-in advantage, Radtke said, is that as a pastured operation, his chickens are in “a brand new environment every day when they get moved to a new piece of grass,” versus large chicken farming operations where thousands of birds are kept indoors, calling the great outdoors “the healthiest environment” for raising chickens.

“It’s a lot less likely to hit our industry (pastured) than it is the people that are raising them inside a building so close together,” Radtke said. “That’s why you don’t want to raise birds the way they do—10,000 chickens in a great big pole barn. It’s more profitable, trust me on that. It’s a lot easier to do, putting all the birds in one big barn. But one bird on one end gets sick, the whole barn is gonna get sick and then it’s in the whole environment and it’s hard to get rid of. That’s why our birds are so much healthier and better-tasting—they’re outside in the sunshine eating the grass and clover all day. It’s kind of fun seeing a chicken being a chicken.”

Also implementing bio-security measures is Levi Powers, farm manager for organic-certified Alden Hills Organic Farms in Walworth, where he oversees a pasture-raised flock of 600 laying hens, 11,000 meat chickens and 500 turkeys.

Powers said Alden Hills’ birds are moved to fresh grass every day, while farm tours have been placed on hold and the amount of off-site traffic on the farm has been strictly limited. Additionally, bio-security measures have also been implemented at Alden Hills-owned Twin Cities Packing facility in Clinton.

“We want to make sure that if there’s any risk it’s gonna be a dead end,” Powers said of the enhanced bio-security initiatives. “I’ve been following the avian flu. Obviously it’s a big concern for us. We’re kind of crossing our fingers a little bit.”

Signs of HPAI in infected birds include sudden death without clinical signs; lack of energy or appetite; decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs; purple discoloration of wattles, comb and legs; difficulty breathing; runny nose, coughing and sneezing; tumbling or falling down; and diarrhea.

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 during business hours or (800) 943-0003 after business hours and during weekends.

People can report dead or sick birds through the DNR Wildlife Hotline at (608) 267-0866 or emailing DNRWildlifeSwitchboard@wi.gov.

