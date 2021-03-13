With drone footage: Linn Police Department upgrades drone program

LINN — Two new drones have been purchased by the Town of Linn Police Department, upgrading the program which caught media attention in 2017 after the department used a drone to locate a Geneva Lake drowning victim.
The department secured two new drones through Adorama Business Solutions, a New York-based company which assists government institutions in procuring technology products.
The department traded in its two DJI Inspire 1 aerial drones, which were purchased in 2016, for a total of $3,800 in credits which were applied to the purchase of two new Autel EVO II Dual 640 drones, which cost $8,137 each.
Town of Linn Police Chief James Bushey said the police department sought to upgrade its existing drones after replacement parts for the older models became more and more difficult to find.
“They weren’t made anymore,” he said.
Bushey said the department’s new drones are more tailored for search and rescue operations than the initial ones they owned, which differed little from commercial models.
The department’s new drones are smaller, can better withstand harsh weather conditions, are outfitted with aircraft sensors and have greatly improved thermal imaging capabilities, according to Bushey.
The police chief said with the department’s old drones it could be difficult to determine the difference between a person, animal or other thermal entity, whereas the new drones should provide far greater detail.
“This is giving us a lot better understanding of what we’re looking at in the air so we get a lot less false positives,” he said.
According to a March 5 press release from Adorama, the Town of Linn Police Department used its older drones for a number of operations in recent years, saving manpower and giving the department a valuable perspective with the potential to save lives.
The police department has used the drones in two search cases, one which located the whereabouts of an Alzheimer’s patient in extremely cold temperatures and the other which located a suicidal subject who had ingested a large amount of prescription medication and gone into woodlands, according to the release.
According to the release, officers spent hours looking for the suicidal subject and nearly concluded the search just minutes before the person was found with the drone. After locating the subject, the person was rushed to the hospital and survived the ordeal.
As a result of the search, the Town of Linn Police Department was designated to be automatically contacted to provide drone support in situations throughout the county where help is needed finding persons of interest.
The police department’s old drones were also used to perform building inspections on town-owned buildings to detect thermal loss in HVAC units and to perform aerial road inspections to assist with road repaving projects.
“When it comes to allocating budget dollars to upgrade our equipment when needed, our community and town board both see the extreme value in this equipment, as much of our drone program to date has been funded by donations,” Bushey said in the statement. “A majority of our large-scale work utilizes drones, and we have seen tremendous success with the program. There is no question that drones will stay at almost the center of how our department does its job.”