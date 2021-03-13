With drone footage: Linn Police Department upgrades drone program

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The police chief said with the department’s old drones it could be difficult to determine the difference between a person, animal or other thermal entity, whereas the new drones should provide far greater detail.

“This is giving us a lot better understanding of what we’re looking at in the air so we get a lot less false positives,” he said.

According to a March 5 press release from Adorama, the Town of Linn Police Department used its older drones for a number of operations in recent years, saving manpower and giving the department a valuable perspective with the potential to save lives.

The police department has used the drones in two search cases, one which located the whereabouts of an Alzheimer’s patient in extremely cold temperatures and the other which located a suicidal subject who had ingested a large amount of prescription medication and gone into woodlands, according to the release.

According to the release, officers spent hours looking for the suicidal subject and nearly concluded the search just minutes before the person was found with the drone. After locating the subject, the person was rushed to the hospital and survived the ordeal.