With link to form: Walworth County registering health care providers for COVID vaccine

Now that the coronavirus vaccine is starting to roll out, the Walworth County Division of Public Health is helping to coordinate distribution of the vaccine for frontline healthcare personnel that are not directly affiliated with a healthcare system, hospital, or long-term care facility.
Frontline healthcare personnel are those who provide direct patient service that may place them in contact with patients who are able to transmit COVID-19 or infectious materials that contain the COVID-19 virus. The Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee provides guidance on the specific jobs that meet this definition.
The Public Health Division has published a form that will allow healthcare providers to register for the vaccine. Vaccination information and the registration form can be found on the County website. Registration through this form will help the health department match those seeking vaccination with available vaccine at sites throughout the community.
Individuals who register for vaccination will be required to provide proof that they meet the 1a health care provider requirement. Walworth County Public Health expects to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to this group in late January.
The vaccination is not currently available to the general public. The Public Health Division asks that those outside of the 1a category refrain from using this form to register.
False registrations will complicate the matching process and slow the ability of the department to get all 1a providers access to the vaccine.
“We ask that everyone remain patient. COVID-19 vaccine is in limited supply and vaccinators in all Wisconsin Communities are restricted to vaccinating only those individuals in Phase 1a,” said Erica Bergstrom, Walworth County Health Officer.
There is no fee associated with COVID-19 vaccination and no one will contact you to collect credit card information or seek payment.