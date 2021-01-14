With link to form: Walworth County registering health care providers for COVID vaccine

Now that the coronavirus vaccine is starting to roll out, the Walworth County Division of Public Health is helping to coordinate distribution of the vaccine for frontline healthcare personnel that are not directly affiliated with a healthcare system, hospital, or long-term care facility.

Frontline healthcare personnel are those who provide direct patient service that may place them in contact with patients who are able to transmit COVID-19 or infectious materials that contain the COVID-19 virus. The Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee provides guidance on the specific jobs that meet this definition.

The Public Health Division has published a form that will allow healthcare providers to register for the vaccine. Vaccination information and the registration form can be found on the County website. Registration through this form will help the health department match those seeking vaccination with available vaccine at sites throughout the community.

