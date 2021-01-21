With link: Walworth County residents ages 65+ can register for COVID vaccine but it may be a while before they get the shot

Those struggling to complete the registration form online can also call the Walworth County Health and Human Services Department for assistance at 262-741-3200.

In the press release, the county Public Health Division asks for those outside of the allowable categories to refrain from registering until the state moves into a phase where they are eligible for the vaccine.

“False registrations will complicate the matching process and slow the ability of the department to get all eligible individuals vaccine,” the release stated.

Those eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1A are still eligible at this time.

Carlo Nevicosi, the county's acting director of health and human services, said his department has ordered 200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine and will be ready to begin inoculations as soon as they arrive. Vaccine distribution locations like Aurora Lakeland Medical Center or the Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth will also be receiving doses of the vaccine.