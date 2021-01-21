With link: Walworth County residents ages 65+ can register for COVID vaccine but it may be a while before they get the shot

Walworth County residents over the age of 65 can now register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, once doses are available.
The county opened registration to seniors after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced on Tuesday, Jan. 19, that Wisconsin residents over the age of 65 will be eligible to receive the vaccine on Monday, Jan. 25.
County residents above the age of 65 with a primary care provider will likely be contacted by their primary health care provider about scheduling a vaccination and those residents should wait for the call rather than register through the county, according to a release from the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services.
Those over the age of 65 without a primary health care provider can fill out a form on the county health department’s website to register to receive the vaccine. Once registered, residents will be contacted by a vaccinator with instructions on how to schedule an appointment.
Registration should only be completed by those over the age of 65.
Those struggling to complete the registration form online can also call the Walworth County Health and Human Services Department for assistance at 262-741-3200.
In the press release, the county Public Health Division asks for those outside of the allowable categories to refrain from registering until the state moves into a phase where they are eligible for the vaccine.
“False registrations will complicate the matching process and slow the ability of the department to get all eligible individuals vaccine,” the release stated.
Those eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1A are still eligible at this time.
Carlo Nevicosi, the county's acting director of health and human services, said his department has ordered 200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine and will be ready to begin inoculations as soon as they arrive. Vaccine distribution locations like Aurora Lakeland Medical Center or the Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth will also be receiving doses of the vaccine.
Nevicosi said while it is exciting residents in the county are beginning to receive the vaccine, that it is likely demand for the doses will exceed supply for the first couple months of distribution. He added that with national demand for the vaccine throughout the country, it is unclear whether the health department will even receive the 200 doses it ordered.
“We may have 20,000 people who are 65 or older in Walworth County," Nevicosi said. “I hope the supply is there for us to get this out there are quickly as possible.”
As of Jan. 20, Nevicosi said 2,747 people throughout Walworth County have received vaccines and that every dose in the county has been used at this time.
“Every dose that’s made its way to Walworth County has made its way into someone’s arm," he said.
On Jan. 25, it is also possible additional groups may become eligible for the vaccine as the state moves to Phase 1B of its distribution process, according to Nevicosi.
Under Phase 1A frontline healthcare workers, residents and workers in skilled nursing facilities and police and fire personnel were all eligible to receive the vaccine. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it is possible groups such as K12 teachers, grocery store workers, or those with essential, in-person occupations like those in child protective services may be designated as eligible for the vaccine, according to Nevicosi.
