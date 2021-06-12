With lumber prices up Habitat forms gofundme to help with build for area veteran in Bloomfield

Habitat for Humanity in Walworth County is now a Habitat for Humanity International Veterans Build Affiliate.

The Habitat in Walworth County Board recently selected a family for the build that will occur this year on Aralia Road, in Bloomfield. One of the future residents of the home is a four-year veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.

The family’s military experience along with Habitat in Walworth County becoming a Veterans Build Affiliate opens entry to multiple veterans funding programs and volunteer resources that will be available to Habitat in Walworth County. Both local and national corporations offer financial support in the form of grants to Habitat affiliates who focus their mission on veterans. These corporations also encourage their employees to volunteer and participate in the Habitat builds. Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin is also encouraging affiliates to partner with “She Served," a campaign and storytelling platform aimed at changing the way people see women veterans in American society.

