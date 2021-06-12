With lumber prices up Habitat forms gofundme to help with build for area veteran in Bloomfield

Habitat for Humanity in Walworth County is now a Habitat for Humanity International Veterans Build Affiliate.
The Habitat in Walworth County Board recently selected a family for the build that will occur this year on Aralia Road, in Bloomfield. One of the future residents of the home is a four-year veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.
The family’s military experience along with Habitat in Walworth County becoming a Veterans Build Affiliate opens entry to multiple veterans funding programs and volunteer resources that will be available to Habitat in Walworth County. Both local and national corporations offer financial support in the form of grants to Habitat affiliates who focus their mission on veterans. These corporations also encourage their employees to volunteer and participate in the Habitat builds. Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin is also encouraging affiliates to partner with “She Served," a campaign and storytelling platform aimed at changing the way people see women veterans in American society.
The designation as a Veterans Build Affiliate is particularly timely in that additional re-sources are available to the organization that will assist with the escalating construction costs that are prevalent today. A glaring example is lumber prices that have almost doubled from one year ago. Habitat in Walworth County has also started a Go Fund Me page (Link here: https://gofund.me/7b7638db) to attract funds to make up the difference in construction costs.
Larry Green — executive director of Habitat in Walworth County — said, "We are very excited to be building a new home alongside our veteran family partner and it is an honor to be able to be a part of the Veterans Build Affiliate program. We need to be creative in furthering our mission of providing affordable housing, and supporting veterans provides a unique opportunity."
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit HabitatWalworth.org or call 262-949-0542.
For up-dates on other volunteer opportunities, visit the Facebook and Instagram accounts under "HabitatWalworthCounty."