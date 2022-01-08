With new taco focus, Wicked Poke Hut to reopen in spring under new ownership

The Wicked Poke Hut, 120 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, is expected to reopen under new ownership by spring with a new menu focusing on tacos, instead of poke bowls.

Representatives from Guac Star LLC are buying the business from previous owners Karen Schutz and Joshua Bernicchi. Schutz and Bernicchi had their last day of business on Dec. 21.

Kevin Singh of Guac Star LLC said he decided to purchase the Wicked Poke Hut as part of a new business venture. Singh also is the co-owner of Going Bananas which is located in the lower level of the Riviera building, 812 Wrigley Drive.

"I wanted to do something else," Singh said. "At the Riviera, spaces are small. You can't do a full-on kitchen there, so I got to go somewhere else and this is perfect."

Singh would not disclose how much he was paying for the business, but the Wicked Poke Hut was listed for sale at $50,000.

Singh said he plans to renovate the Wicked Poke Hut building and re-open the business March 1.

Instead of custom-made poke bowls, the business is set to offer street tacos, quesadillas, burritos and charros.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council's Finance, Licensing & Regulation Committee unanimously approved a fermented malt beverage "Class B" liquor license and a wine "Class C" liquor license for the business, Jan. 4.

The liquor licenses, which will allow the business to offer beer and wine for on-premise consumption, still have to be approved by the full city council.

"It's going to be quick service, good food, great drinks and a good time," Singh said.

Going Bananas opened for business in the summer of 2020 in a space previously occupied by Ba-Ba's Lakefront Grill. The business offers frozen bananas dipped in chocolate then covered with selected toppings.

Singh said he is looking forward to operating both businesses, especially since they are located across the street from each other.

"This is around the corner, so I can watch both businesses at the same time," Singh said. "I'm up to the challenge. That's why I'm doing this. I want the challenge."

Singh has not operated any other businesses besides Going Bananas and Wicked Poke Hut; however, he indicated he may start other business ventures in the future.

"I feel like that's a trend, every year something new," Singh said.

