With photos: A look back at Lake Geneva's Clair Lanes Bowling Alley, Hotel Clair and more

Among the most prominent families in Lake Geneva during the 20th Century were the Lazzaroni families. There were at least four families named Lazzaroni. Accordingly it is sometimes difficult to sort them out.
Lazzaroni and Son Hotel Claire
The patriarch of the most well-known Lazzaroni family in Lake Geneva was Amelato (Max) Lazzaroni. He was born in Lucca, Italy on July 31, 1874. On May 3, 1893 he married Marianna (Mary) Galliani in Italy. She had been born in Caniglano, Italy on July 25, 1872.
They emigrated to Chicago in 1893 and lived there until 1903 when they moved to Lake Geneva where they sold fruits and vegetables from a pushcart on the north side of the 700 block of Main Street in front of the building that much later housed Arnold’s Drug store. They eventually bought this building and sold ice cream and confectionaries in it.
In about 1909 they purchased the three-story building at the southeast corner of Broad and Main Street. This building had been designed by the famous architect William Le Baron Jenny and was constructed in 1873 by Dwight Sidney Allen and Hiram H. Curtis. At the time the Lazzaronis bought it, it was called the Metropolitan Block. Today it is known as the Landmark Building. The Lazzaronis opened and, for many years, operated the Hotel Clair in the building.
Hotel Clair exterior
Amelato (Max) and his wife Marianna (Mary) had four sons: Bruno, Frank, Edward, and Milo, and two daughters: Alma Lazzaroni and Genevieve Lazzaroni Payne. Amelato (Max) died on November 18, 1938 at the age of 64. His wife Marianna (Mary) passed away much later on November 8, 1967 at the age of 95
Although the Lazzaroni’s operation of the Hotel Clair was a significant endeavor, it was the enterprise that they opened in the basement of the Hotel Clair that had the biggest impact in Lake Geneva. This was the Clair Lanes Bowling Alley which quickly became one of the most important social centers in Lake Geneva and remained so for much of the remainder of the 20th century. Hundreds of residents of Lake Geneva went to the Clair Lanes each week to bowl.
MaryLynn Bowling
Many bowling leagues were established at the bowling alley and the standings of the leagues were published each week in the Lake Geneva Regional News. For years the “pin spotters” (pin setters) employed at the Clair Lanes were young male residents of Lake Geneva until automatic “pin spotting” machines were installed at the bowling alley.
Sadly, three of the four sons of Amelato (Max) and Marianna (Mary) Lazzaroni died before they reached the age of 45.
Their oldest son, Bruno Lazzaroni (1894-1964), was born January 8, 1894 in Lucca, Italy. He suffered “shell shock” while fighting as a soldier in a battle during World War I which he never completely recovered from. He died at the U.S. Veterans Hospital in Tomah, Wisconsin at the age of 70 in 1964 and was buried in the St. Peters Cemetery in East Troy.
Bruno’s younger brother, Edward Lazzaroni (1896-1938), was born in Chicago on May 3, 1896. He died in a car crash near Eagle, Wisconsin on November 14, 1938. A World War I veteran, he had operated bowling alleys and taverns in Mukwonago and East Troy. He was also a pro at the Lake Beulah Golf Course. He and his wife Marie had five sons and one daughter.
The third brother, Frank Lazzaroni (1898-1938), died in a car crash north of Elkhorn in 1938. He was born in Chicago on June 25, 1898 and came to Lake Geneva with his parents in 1903. A lifelong bachelor, Frank, with his father, ran the Clair Lanes Bowling Alley.
The youngest Lazzaroni brother Milo (1898-1943) died on May 21, 1943 just as he was about to undergo an operation. Milo had been in business in Mukwonago where he operated a bowling alley. He never married.
Until the 1970s, the Hotel Clair, the Clair Lanes Bowling Alley, and the Clair Lounge bar on the first floor were operated by the Alma Lazzaroni, George Lazzaroni, and Genevieve Lazzaroni Payne.
George Lazzaroni (1903-1978) was born in Chicago on August 27, 1903. He was brought to Lake Geneva by his parents shortly after his birth. He, with his mother Marianna and two sisters, operated the Hotel Clair, the Clair Lanes Bowling Alley, and the Clair Lounge. A lifelong bachelor, George retired in 1974 and passed away four years later on February 12, 1978 at the Lakeland Hospital.
Claire Hotel 1969
Alma Lazzaroni (1905-1974) died on March 28, 1974 at the University Hospital in Madison Wisconsin at the age of 69 following a long illness. She never married.
The youngest of the Lazzaroni siblings, Genevieve Lazzaroni Payne, was born in Chicago on December 8, 1906. She married Alan Payne in Delavan in 1926.He died in April 1971.
Grandpa Al Payne
She passed away at the Milwaukee County Medical Center on April 22, 1985 after falling down the stairs to the basement at a friend’s home in Sturwood. When her father Amaleto (Max) Lazzaroni died in 1938, she, her brother, George, and her sister, Alma, became the owners and operators of the Clair Hotel, Clair Lanes Bowling Alley, and the Clair Lounge. Following the death of her sister in 1974 and her brother in 1978, she became the sole owner of these enterprises. She sold the Clair to TSR, Inc. and lived in the Geneva Towers. Karl Otzen bought the Hotel Clair in 1984 from TSR, Inc. and completely renovated it.
Perhaps the most well-known member of the Lazzaroni family in Lake Geneva did not have the surname Lazzaroni. He was Kenneth Joseph (“Joe”) Payne who was born in Elkhorn on December 18, 1928 and passed away in Lake Geneva on January 7, 2010.
Joe Payne
A veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, Joe Payne was the son of Alan Payne and Genevieve Lazzroni Payne. Joe Payne purchased Emil Johnejack’s tavern on Center Street across the street from the U.S. Post Office. His tavern on Center Street (today the “Flat Iron Tap”) was later operated by Joe’s former wife, Jane Payne. Joe Payne also ran the Clair Lounge at the southeastern corner of Broad and Main streets. Joe moved to Prescott, Arizona where he operated a tavern before returning to Lake Geneva. I recall Joe Payne coming over to our house on Maxwell Street many times during the late 1940s to visit my uncle, Tom J. Wardingle..
Among his many achievements, Joe Payne was responsible for transferring most of the large color photographs of various scenes of Lake Geneva that had hung in the Clair Lounge to Mars Resort of which he was part owner for several years. Some were given to the Geneva Lake Museum, where they can be viewed today.
Several of Joe and Jane Payne’s daughters still live in Lake Geneva. His son Sean Payne lives in Lake Geneva and his son Richard (“Dickie”) Payne lives in Fontana. Joe Payne’s death in 2010 brought to an end the Lazzaroni family’s major impact upon Lake Geneva.
In my next column, I will recount the lives of members of several other Lazzaroni families in Lake Geneva.
In photos: A look back at Lake Geneva's Clair Lanes Bowling Alley and Hotel Clair
Grandma Nannie Helen Wren Licatta Brothers Entertained at Claire Lounge
Mayor Ralph Williams, Ma and George Lazzaroni
