With photos: A look back at Lake Geneva's Clair Lanes Bowling Alley, Hotel Clair and more

Although the Lazzaroni’s operation of the Hotel Clair was a significant endeavor, it was the enterprise that they opened in the basement of the Hotel Clair that had the biggest impact in Lake Geneva. This was the Clair Lanes Bowling Alley which quickly became one of the most important social centers in Lake Geneva and remained so for much of the remainder of the 20th century. Hundreds of residents of Lake Geneva went to the Clair Lanes each week to bowl.

MaryLynn Bowling

Many bowling leagues were established at the bowling alley and the standings of the leagues were published each week in the Lake Geneva Regional News. For years the “pin spotters” (pin setters) employed at the Clair Lanes were young male residents of Lake Geneva until automatic “pin spotting” machines were installed at the bowling alley.

Sadly, three of the four sons of Amelato (Max) and Marianna (Mary) Lazzaroni died before they reached the age of 45.

Their oldest son, Bruno Lazzaroni (1894-1964), was born January 8, 1894 in Lucca, Italy. He suffered “shell shock” while fighting as a soldier in a battle during World War I which he never completely recovered from. He died at the U.S. Veterans Hospital in Tomah, Wisconsin at the age of 70 in 1964 and was buried in the St. Peters Cemetery in East Troy.