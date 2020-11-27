With photos and video: COVID makes for a quiet Black Friday at Lake Geneva chain stores

LAKE GENEVEA — “Quiet .. peaceful .. strange.”

Those are the words that Kelly Wilburn used to describe this year’s Black Friday shopping experience, as she stood outside Lake Geneva’s Walmart emptying her cart, full of items for her family's new dog.

Normally, there is a mad rush the day after Thanksgiving and in recent years on Thanksgiving Day, but not this year as more people are opting to shop online and avoiding going out in-person to stores.

“Typically it’s really busy. Typically there are lines and there are people everywhere and you cannot get anything because everything is sold out,” said Wilburn, who works as a nurse. “It doesn’t feel like Black Friday. In fact, Walmart is rather empty, which is sad considering it is the biggest shopping day of the year, or it used to be, until coronavirus.”

At the Lake Geneva Walmart, an associate said there were about 40 people in line when the doors opened at 5 a.m. But by about 8 a.m. there were no lines in the store. It was easy in and easy out.

Nels Ekornaas, from Twin Lakes, was up early. When he saw all the spaces open in the Walmart parking lot, he decided to do some basic grocery shopping. That is not something he would normally do on Black Friday.