With photos: Severe fire damage to former German Camp retirement home in Genoa City, no cause yet released

No cause has yet been released for the weekend blaze in Genoa City at the former retirement home located in the area known locally as German Camp.
The call came in around 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, for a fire in the vacant property at 1201 County Highway H.
Fire crews from throughout the region responded to the fire to provide assistance.
The fire chief for Bloomfield, Genoa City Fire and Rescue could not be immediately reached for comment. No one else at the department was authorized to speak about the fire.
A resident and worker in the subdivision, who declined to be named, said the former retirement home was vacant, although there had been some recent construction work going on to renovate the building.
The nearly century-old building is located in the area known now as Woodlands Recreation Society but still known as German Camp by many because of the area’s German heritage.
The residential community was established in the 1930s by a group of German immigrants from the Chicago area wanting to establish a recreation farm and an old people’s home, according to the Woodlands Recreation Society website.
The then 235 acre property was purchased on Oct. 11, 1930 from Howard Wattles, according to the information compiled by Bob Neumann, a 70‐year member of the Society.
In 1935 the cornerstone of the retirement home was laid and the building was dedicated in 1936 – a date engraved in the building. It later became a charitable organization and was renamed the Genoa City Retirement Home
“The idea was to provide a Home for the aged members,” according to Neumann. “A place where these members could enjoy the country atmosphere and the company of others who shared common backgrounds and interests. At the time, there were no retirement villages as we know today.”
From there, cottages were built, as well as a restaurant, bar, a hotel, dance hall, a playground, even a bowling alley. During the winter and on weekends, the basement of the dining hall known as the Rathskeller was open for meals along with a bar, according to the website. In 1958 the camp’s pool was added.
The pool and clubhouse still stand to this day for residents to enjoy. But what will come of the former retirement home will remain to be seen.
As of Monday, Nov. 8, caution tape blocked the driveway into the retirement home.