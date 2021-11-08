With photos: Severe fire damage to former German Camp retirement home in Genoa City, no cause yet released

No cause has yet been released for the weekend blaze in Genoa City at the former retirement home located in the area known locally as German Camp.

The call came in around 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, for a fire in the vacant property at 1201 County Highway H.

Fire crews from throughout the region responded to the fire to provide assistance.

The fire chief for Bloomfield, Genoa City Fire and Rescue could not be immediately reached for comment. No one else at the department was authorized to speak about the fire.

A resident and worker in the subdivision, who declined to be named, said the former retirement home was vacant, although there had been some recent construction work going on to renovate the building.

The nearly century-old building is located in the area known now as Woodlands Recreation Society but still known as German Camp by many because of the area’s German heritage.

The residential community was established in the 1930s by a group of German immigrants from the Chicago area wanting to establish a recreation farm and an old people’s home, according to the Woodlands Recreation Society website.