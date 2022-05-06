With ruling attached: DNR approves Geneva Nation pier proposal

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has approved Geneva National’s proposal to build 100 new boat slips on Lake Como.

The DNR issued the decision on Friday, May 6, following a public hearing in April.

The decision states that a deed restriction still must be finalized with Walworth County. It is not immediately clear what that entails.

It also states that before the project starts, Geneva National must obtain any permit or approval that may be required for the project by local zoning ordinances and by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"These local and federal authorities are responsible for determining if your project complies with their requirements," the DNR notice states.

Geneva National had proposed building 120 slips, but that was revised to 100 slips, ten piers with ten slips each. The original plan called for piers to be built with 130 feet between each pier, but that was revised to 50 feet between each pier to limit the area of impact.

Plans to construct 100 boat slips along Lake Como has caused a lot of concern among residents living around the lake. Those concerns were presented loud and clear on Monday, April 4, during a virtual public hearing hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

At the April 4 hearing, several residents, who said they live at Geneva National, said they were not in favor of the project and expressed concerns about the safety issues that could occur with more boats. Several residents also stated that they were never directly asked if they wanted these piers and that no questionnaire was sent to Geneva National residents.

Other residents questioned how the lake would be enforced with additional boats, and several said they were concerned about how the additional piers and boats would affect the lake’s environment.

