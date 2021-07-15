With video: A look at the Lake Geneva eagle presentation

A crowd gathered under a gray sky outside the Lake Geneva Public Library on Thursday, July 8. As families settled in, some on blankets, some leaning against trees, they willed the rain clouds away. Otherwise, they wouldn’t get to meet the raptors.

Raptors, or birds of prey, are important barometers of environmental health. That Thursday afternoon, four raptors — an American Kestrel, an Eastern Screech Owl, a broad-winged hawk and a bald eagle — arrived with a team from Schlitz Audubon Nature Reserve to help teach about issues facing raptors today and how humans can inadvertently hurt them.

Maddy Sislow, a raptor educator at Schlitz Audubon, was excited to lead the presentation.

“It’s really important to me to make everyone feel like they can do something to help and have a connection with these animals,” Sislow said. “Which is exactly what our raptors are always able to do.”

First to greet the crowd was Aero the American Kestrel, perched on the gloved hand of Schlitz volunteer Michael Bootzin. Like all of Schlitz’s resident raptors, this small falcon is not releasable to the wild.

Aero hatched in 2008 and imprinted onto humans when a well-meaning family found and cared for him.