With video: A look at the Lake Geneva eagle presentation

A crowd gathered under a gray sky outside the Lake Geneva Public Library on Thursday, July 8. As families settled in, some on blankets, some leaning against trees, they willed the rain clouds away. Otherwise, they wouldn’t get to meet the raptors.
Raptors, or birds of prey, are important barometers of environmental health. That Thursday afternoon, four raptors — an American Kestrel, an Eastern Screech Owl, a broad-winged hawk and a bald eagle — arrived with a team from Schlitz Audubon Nature Reserve to help teach about issues facing raptors today and how humans can inadvertently hurt them.
Maddy Sislow, a raptor educator at Schlitz Audubon, was excited to lead the presentation.
“It’s really important to me to make everyone feel like they can do something to help and have a connection with these animals,” Sislow said. “Which is exactly what our raptors are always able to do.”
First to greet the crowd was Aero the American Kestrel, perched on the gloved hand of Schlitz volunteer Michael Bootzin. Like all of Schlitz’s resident raptors, this small falcon is not releasable to the wild.
Aero hatched in 2008 and imprinted onto humans when a well-meaning family found and cared for him.
“That’s why he’s been able to do such a good job in front of you guys today,” Sislow said to the audience.
Schlitz volunteer Beth Marton coaxed the next raptor out of its crate. The crowd hushed at the sight of Baron von Screech, an Eastern Screech Owl with a missing eye. He was hit by a car, Sislow explained, and had his injured eye removed by wildlife rehabilitators.
After a visit from Nicco, a broad-winged hawk found by a county sheriff on the side of the road, the audience prepared for the final feathered ambassador.
“She’s a little nervous,” Sislow said as she introduced Valkyrie to the crowd.
Valkyrie the bald eagle let out a delicate chirp, in endearing contrast to her mighty build. Stirred up by the wind, she flapped her wings, blowing Sislow’s hair across her face.
As a baby, Valkyrie was left on her own earlier than normal, Sislow explained. Local fishermen began to feed her, and her dependence on humans made her a candidate for wildlife rehabilitation.
Onlookers marvelled at the mythical sight of Valkyrie. Parents snapped photo after photo with the same childlike wonder as their children. Sislow beamed, at the precious creature beside her, and at the eager audience.
“There’s nothing like it,” she said.