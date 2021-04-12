 Skip to main content
With video: Beer and wine license for Wicked Poke Hut receive initial approval
With video: Beer and wine license for Wicked Poke Hut receive initial approval

Karen Schutz and Joshua Bernicchi plan to offer a wicked taste of Hawaii

Karen Schutz and Joshua Bernicchi, co-owners of Wicked Poke Hut in downtown Lake Geneva, plan to offer beer and wine along with their Hawaiian poke bowls in the future. The city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee gave initial approval for liquor licenses, which will allow the restaurant to sell beer and wine. 

 Dennis Hines photos, Regional News

The Wicked Poke Hut, 120 Broad St. in downtown Lake Geneva, is a step closer to being able to offer beer and wine, along with its Hawaiian poke bowls.

Members of the city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously approved a "Class B" fermented malt beverage liquor license and a "Class C" wine liquor license for the restaurant, April 7.

The licenses, which will allow the Wicked Poke Hut to sell beer and wine, still have to be approved by the full city council.

Restaurant owners, Joshua Bernicchi and Karen Schutz, plan to add a small bar area, called the Wicked Tiki Hut, to the establishment. 

The owners recently expanded the business to a neighboring storefront and plan to apply for an outdoor seating area. 

The Wicked Poke Hut opened for business in mid-February and offers customized poke bowls in which customers choose their own ingredients for their bowls. 

Poke bowls often feature fish or other type of meat on top of rice and mixed with vegetables, fruit, sauce and seaweed.

In the future, the restaurant plans to offer pineapple bowls and Hawaiian ice cream bowls. 

The Wicked Poke Hut currently is open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call www.wickedpokehut.com or call 262-812-8041. 

