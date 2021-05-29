With video: Driehaus fireworks to go on this year; Fontana 4th fireworks postponed

The annual Driehaus firework show over Geneva Lake is set to still go on this year.

In March many were shocked when Richard Driehaus passed away, leaving a lasting legacy throughout the area and world.

Besides his generous donations that includes the Driehaus Family Fountain in front of the Riviera, he was also known for his elaborate July birthday parties.

Performers over the years included the Beach Boys, Mary Wilson of the Supremes, Diana Ross and many more. One year he even road an elephant for his circus-themed birthday. And the nights ended with a spectacular firework display.

In celebration of what would have been his 79th birthday, a fireworks display is planned for this year in his honor.

“They will be a tribute to the life and legacy of Richard H. Driehaus. As you know, Lake Geneva held a special place in his heart,” said Kathy Rodgers, Executive Assistant for Driehaus Capital Management LLC.

It’s scheduled for Saturday July 24, starting at 9:30 p.m. And WLKG 96.1 FM The Lake will broadcast a soundtrack live to go with the fireworks.

