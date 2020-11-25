With video: Fans to be limited or not allowed during winter sports season

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new information due to the changing situation surrounding coronavirus, and is different than the version that appears in the Nov. 26 print edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News.
After Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay all announced their decision to move forward with the winter sports season, the three schools outlined their modifications for hosting games in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The biggest change comes at Big Foot, where the school will be hosting games without any spectators in the stands. Holding games without spectators allowed in attendance was a decision that the entire Rock Valley Conference made, and one that the Chiefs will follow along with.
Fans that still want to watch the games will have the ability to watch a livestream of the game for free on the school’s website.
In addition to the lack of in-person fans, another precautionary measure is that all coaches, scorekeepers, referees and players will need to wear masks for the whole game in accordance with the state-wide mandate. That includes the athletes wearing masks as they compete in basketball and wrestling.
While those stringent rules are the procedures at the start of the season, the Big Foot administration is quick to point out that as the situation surrounding the coronavirus evolves, those plans could change.
“We plan to evaluate our protocol for all events monthly, so please be flexible with us as we work through this process together,” athletic director Bailey Racky said in a video statement on the school’s Facebook page.
At Williams Bay, the school originally hoped to have fans in the stands, but like Big Foot, spectators will not be allowed.
Another similarity between the two schools’ plan is an adherence to the state-wide mask mandate, as all players and coaches will need to wear masks at both practices and games.
As part of Badger's plan, fans will be allowed to attend, with each player and coach on both the home and visiting teams given two tickets to each game to hand out to spectators, according to Badger athletic director Jim Kluge.
Just like the other two schools in the area, everyone will be required to wear masks during the competitions with the only exception being the boys swimmers, who will be able to remove their mask while they are in the pool.
