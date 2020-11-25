With video: Fans to be limited or not allowed during winter sports season

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new information due to the changing situation surrounding coronavirus, and is different than the version that appears in the Nov. 26 print edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News.

After Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay all announced their decision to move forward with the winter sports season, the three schools outlined their modifications for hosting games in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The biggest change comes at Big Foot, where the school will be hosting games without any spectators in the stands. Holding games without spectators allowed in attendance was a decision that the entire Rock Valley Conference made, and one that the Chiefs will follow along with.

Fans that still want to watch the games will have the ability to watch a livestream of the game for free on the school’s website.

In addition to the lack of in-person fans, another precautionary measure is that all coaches, scorekeepers, referees and players will need to wear masks for the whole game in accordance with the state-wide mandate. That includes the athletes wearing masks as they compete in basketball and wrestling.