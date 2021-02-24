With video: GoFundMe set up after barn collapse at tiger sanctuary in Walworth County

SHARON — The roof of a pole barn at the Valley of the Kings Sanctuary and Retreat, which cares for neglected exotic animals, collapsed Monday.

While no animals or workers at the Village of Sharon animal sanctuary were injured, the collapse of the uninsured barn has put serious financial strain on the donation-based and volunteer operated operation.

A call for help was posted on the sanctuary’s Facebook page asking for donations through the sanctuary’s PayPal to help finance restoration efforts and the ongoing care of its tigers, bears, emus, peacocks and dozens of other animals saved from exploitation or neglect. The sanctuary also created a GoFundMe page which received over $23,000 in donations as of Feb. 23.