With video: How a Williams Bay math teacher joined the circus and now teaches aerial performing

During the October Williams Bay homecoming pep rally, three of the students became the stars of the show when they literally climbed to the ceiling of the gymnasium and dangled upside down.

No, it wasn’t a homecoming prank. It was part of an aerial performance by three of the students who happen to be taking lessons from one of the teachers at the school – Kelsey Harland, the school’s middle school math teacher.

Kelsey’s storyHow did a Williams Bay teacher go from teaching math to teaching aerial performing? She joined the circus, of course.

She was going to school at Illinois State University for dance teaching education. But she decided that wasn’t for her. She switched to teaching math and decided to join the circus – the Gamma Phi Circus, which is actually part of Illinois State University.

For Harland, after years of dancing she lost the joy in it and just wanted to try something new and fun. That is what led her to the Gamma Phil Circus, and later to becoming a camp counselor at a circus camp. When she began teaching math full-time she stepped away a little from the aerobatics.

But she said, “I was missing the circus a lot.”

That eventually led her to reach out to Dave Rowland, the village’s recreation director, and work with him on starting an aerial silks performing program through the village’s rec program. They were able to make it happen along with the help of a grant from the Geneva Lake Women’s Association to buy the needed materials.

Path to her studio

From about 2016 to March of 2020 Harland was doing lessons in the Williams Bay elementary school’s gym, but after COVID hit in March of 2020 she had to take a pause and it eventually led to her finding her own studio.

Her business, Lofty Life Aerial Dance, is now located at 912 S. Wells Street, with her main entrance off the back on Mobile Street.

Her space is currently just 700 square feet with 14-foot ceilings. She is hoping to find a new location that is at least 2,000 square feet with a 25-foot ceiling. But so far she hasn’t had any luck.

For now, she teaches classes at night after school and on weekends. She also does parties including children’s birthday parties and bachelorette parties. In the summer, when she is off school she is able to really pick up the number of events and lessons, which her students say is a calming break from the stresses of life.

‘It’s calming’

On a recent weekday after school, one of her middle school math students, 12-year-old Gavin Wnek, was there along with another student taking a class.

School can be stressful sometimes, Gavin said, “It all falls out when I go upside down.”

While he enjoys going upside down, his favorite move is the cocoon, where you essentially wrap yourself up in the silks like it’s a butterfly cocoon.

“I wish I could do my work in a cocoon. I’d be up there just chilling,” Gavin said.

Similarly, Vanessa Kotlarz, a freshman at Elkhorn High School, said, “It’s calming, after a huge stressful day of school … It’s something to look forward to.”

To learn more about Lofty Life Aerial Dance or if you know if a larger space available to rent, Harland can be reached at kelsey@theloftylife.com or by calling 262-729-3061.