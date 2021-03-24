With video: Just shy of 100 years, Harry's Cafe in Lake Geneva saying good bye

LAKE GENEVA — George Chironis would tell his children about the time Al Capone ate at his restaurant, Harry’s Cafe.
Now for sale, the restaurant has been at 808 W. Main St. for nearly 100 years, also known as Chicago Cafe and Geneva Restaurant.
When Capone ate there, he sat with his back against the wall so no one could sneak up on him. His bodyguards sat up front, at a table by the entrance.
“That was the story I heard,” said Jim Chironis, one of George’s sons, as he pointed to a photo on the wall inside the downtown Lake Geneva restaurant from its early days.
Chicago’s most notorious gangster was a customer long before Jim and his brothers took over the restaurant, a business that has been in the family since George started it 98 years ago, in 1923.
It transferred from first to second generation when George, an immigrant from Greece, died in 1957.
When the coronavirus first started spreading in March 2020, the brothers decided to temporarily close the doors.
They decided to sell the business after the family chose not to continue.
A sign that is still posted on the front door along Main Street says, “In the interest of the health and safety of our staff and customers, we will remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to serving you in the future.”
But ultimately after being closed for a year, the siblings decided it was time to sell the business to a new owner who is ready to make a mark on Lake Geneva’s historic Main Street.
Listed at $1.5 million
Harry’s Cafe & Place is now listed for sale on Lake Geneva Area Realty’s website, www.lakegenevaarearealty.com, for $1.5 million.
Sal Dimiceli Jr., real estate agent/broker for Lake Geneva Area Realty, Inc., said the restaurant has been on the market since Feb. 3.
The sale includes the business’ liquor license. The 3,090-square-foot building features a dining room, bar area, commercial kitchen, office space with restroom, and lower-level storage and coolers, according to the sale listing.
Dimiceli Jr. said multiple groups have expressed an interest in purchasing the restaurant.
“There’s been quite a few showings taking place, so the activity, overall, seems to be pretty good,” Dimiceli Jr. said as of early March.
Celebrity guests
Looking back over the years, Jim Chironis and his sister, Mary Chironis Evans — two of seven siblings — recall many famous people who came through their doors.
Mary was a Playboy bunny at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club. Jim and his older brother, Alex, knew many of the managers at the club and got the word out for people to stop over at the downtown restaurant.
Over the years, guests at Harry’s included actor/singer James Darren and Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, who is perhaps best remembered for his role in the sports sitcom “Coach.”
Then there was the time comedian Red Buttons came in for breakfast.
“The next thing you knew there was a line of kids all coming in here getting his autograph,” Jim said.
The family business
While those famous guests are part of their history, the portrait framed in the back of the restaurant is not of a widely known celebrity — it’s of their father.
After starting the business, George returned to Greece in 1934, to marry his wife, Mary, who moved to America with him.
A framed story on the wall, next to George’s photo, tells a part of the family story.
While George dedicated himself to the restaurant, Mary took care of the home and family.
“Mrs. Chironis was called upon to help with the restaurant for a time during World War II when things were not going so well and she pitched right in,” the framed story states. “Not only she, but the boys helped out, too, and although they were young it was a valuable time of learning for them — a time when they acquired the knowledge and skills which serve them so well today. The Chironis sons learned not only cooking secrets from their parents, but the business end of operating a restaurant as well.”
Those lessons learned were carried on when the children took over the family business, after their father passed.
They were young, but a lot of people in town helped them. “They went out of their way to give us advice,” Jim said.
Why did they name it Harry’s? It was a popular question. The answer: Harry is the name of the youngest Chironis brother.
But Mary often gave people a different answer.
“I just tell everyone we threw the names in the hat and picked,” she said. “That ends the inquisition.”