With video: Just shy of 100 years, Harry's Cafe in Lake Geneva saying good bye

Over the years, guests at Harry’s included actor/singer James Darren and Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, who is perhaps best remembered for his role in the sports sitcom “Coach.”

Then there was the time comedian Red Buttons came in for breakfast.

“The next thing you knew there was a line of kids all coming in here getting his autograph,” Jim said.

The family business

While those famous guests are part of their history, the portrait framed in the back of the restaurant is not of a widely known celebrity — it’s of their father.

After starting the business, George returned to Greece in 1934, to marry his wife, Mary, who moved to America with him.

A framed story on the wall, next to George’s photo, tells a part of the family story.

While George dedicated himself to the restaurant, Mary took care of the home and family.